Manchester United have officially announced former midfielder Michael Carrick as their caretaker head coach until the end of the season, with a report revealing why he got the nod over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the role.

Carrick will be assisted by former England number two Steve Holland, with Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson also part of his staff.

The 44-year-old had a three-game stint as caretaker coach after his rival for the role this time round, Solskjaer, was sacked back in 2021 and he will return to the dugout for Saturday’s huge Premier League derby against Manchester City.

Carrick takes over from interim boss Darren Fletcher, who took charge of two games following the axing of Ruben Amorim on January 5, having held face-to-face talks with Man Utd officials last Thursday.

He is understood to have impressed chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox with his vision for the team, while our sources indicate that he has designs on the job beyond the end of this season.

A report from BBC Sport claims that Carrick beat Solskjaer to the post as he is considered more of a ‘hands-on coach’ than the Norwegian.

As for Fletcher, it’s been mutually agreed that a return to the Under-18s is best to continue his ongoing development.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Carrick reacts to Man Utd dugout return

Carrick, though, revealed his delight at landing the role, telling the club’s official website: “Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour.

“I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”

Jason Wilcox, director of football, added: “Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United.

“He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success.”