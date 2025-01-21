A furious Ruben Amorim is reported to have damaged a big-screen television in Manchester United’s dressing room following their disastrous 3-1 loss at home to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

United fell to their sixth defeat in 12 league home games and the seventh loss overall during Amorim’s tenure so far as the Portuguese coach’s nightmare stint since taking charge in November continued.

The Athletic reports that Amorim lost his temper as he slammed his players for their woeful performance, later labelling them ‘maybe the worst team in Man Utd‘s history’ during his post-match press conference.

The former Sporting chief is also claimed to have used ‘strong language’ towards his players in the wake of their defeat, as well as taking his anger out on the TV screen.

Speaking after the match he told reporters: “In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [the media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

Man Utd players still struggling to adapt

It’s clear to most observers that United’s players are still struggling to get to grips with Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, a system which he is refusing to budge from.

Their two best performances came earlier this month, drawing with both Liverpool and Arsenal – the latter of whom they beat on penalties in the FA Cup, although those positive results came away from Old Trafford.

“I knew it was going to be hard to put in a completely new idea in the moment,” Amorim explained. “But when you lose games, you don’t have that luck to win three games in a row, it’s becoming really hard. That’s why I’m telling [you] we are going to suffer because I’m going to continue to do the same.

“To help my players is to give them the tools to play this way, but, without training, it is really hard. Then, without training and losing games. You could feel it in the end of the game, everybody was changing position, and that is something I will not see again. We can lose, but we will not change position.

“I just want to help my players. If I want to show to the media and the fans, I [would] put two strikers [on the pitch], I didn’t put two strikers [on] because it is going to be more difficult for them to understand the way we play. I’m just here to try to help my players, but we need to understand that we are breaking all the bad records. It’s a bad thing we need to change.”

