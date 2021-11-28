Solskjaer move left Ronaldo astonished as Rangnick eyes Man Utd change

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Cristiano Ronaldo astonished with one of his post-match team talks, according to a report.

The Norwegian got the sack earlier this month following a crippling 4-1 defeat away to Watford. Six defeats in 12 games before then had already mounted the pressure. However, the defeat at Vicarage Road proved the turning point.

Many pundits and reports have outlined the problems which caused Solskjaer’s demise as United boss.

Indeed, the lack of pressing from the players up front – and disorganisation when they did – emerged as a big reason for the humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

What’s more, the tendency from Solskjaer to restrict fringe players’ minutes did not help. Amid a downturn in form, the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard could still not get into the team.

According to The Sunday Times, though, Solskjaer’s team talks also caused concern.

In fact, the report highlights how Ronaldo took issue with the manager’s comments after September’s Champions League defeat away to Young Boys.

Solskjaer reportedly told his squad that he felt ‘really happy’ with their performance. He added that he ‘liked’ the way they played.

United took the lead through Ronaldo in the first half, but the visitors then capitulated. Indeed, after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card, Moumi Ngamaleu equalised before Theoson Siebatcheu sealed a famous victory for Young Boys.

As a result, The Sunday Times adds that Solskjaer left his players ‘bemused’.

Ronaldo, in particular, felt incensed at what he had heard and took the coach on, branding the performance “awful”.

United tasted victory on only four occasions between that match and Solskjaer’s sacking.

While Michael Carrick guided the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory away to Villarreal on Tuesday, his reign will be short-lived.

Indeed, Ralf Rangnick will soon arrive as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season. He will then stay at the club for a further two years in a consultancy role.

Reports claim that he is eyeing major changes, including in the intensity of training.

As for his work in guiding the club’s transfers, the German – who has worked both as a coach and in the sporting department at RB Leipzig – could let two players leave in January.