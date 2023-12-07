Man Utd to be rescued by big-money double raid, as fallen star hopes to reunite with another Ten Hag outcast

The transfer plans of Manchester United for the January window could be saved by the big-money sales of Raphael Varane and Casemiro, with one of the Real Madrid icons eyeing a big reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahead of Man Utd’s home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, boss Erik ten Hag was asked whether his team will be making a splash in the transfer market this winter. After all, Ten Hag could probably do with more quality adding to his squad following a frustrating few months both in the Premier League and in Europe.

However, the Dutchman said he ‘doesn’t think’ Man Utd will be making many new signings in January, if any.

But if this is down to a lack of funds, then Ten Hag’s ambitious plans for Man Utd could be rescued by Varane and Casemiro. According to Goal’s live transfer blog (07/12, at 17:15), which cites reports emerging from Spain, the former Madrid duo could soon head to the Middle East.

Saudi Arabian clubs are ‘planning to make moves’ for the pair when the transfer window reopens next month. And given the huge finances available to Saudi teams, Man Utd could pick up good money for Varane and Casemiro, despite both players being over the age of 30.

And Varane may end up playing with another star Ten Hag sidelined, Ronaldo. That is because Al Nassr are the best-placed Saudi team to snap him up, as they try to reunite the serial winners.

Centre-back Varane joined Man Utd from Madrid for £41m in August 2021, and midfielder Casemiro followed him to Old Trafford in a £70m deal 12 months later.

Despite their incredible pedigree, neither player has managed to take Man Utd to the next level. Varane has fallen behind Harry Maguire in Ten Hag’s pecking order and has not played in the last three Prem games, while Casemiro has barely featured since October due to injury.

Raphael Varane, Casemiro to receive transfer approaches

Ten Hag will be delighted if Man Utd can offload the Frenchman and the Brazil ace for upwards of £50m in January. This would allow him to replace the pair with some younger, hungrier stars.

As per The Independent, Ten Hag has told Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho they are all free to leave, in order to make space for two new arrivals.

The former Ajax boss is eager for Man Utd to bring in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as Varane’s replacement. He has yet to decide on the midfielder he wants to replace Casemiro, though The Independent suggest it will be a No 8, rather than a battle-hardened player like Casemiro.

Varane had previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but the German giants are no longer interested in that deal and are instead pursuing Aston Villa loanee Clement Lenglet. Luckily for Varane, he could now end his career with one big final contract in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has incredibly told sir Jim Ratcliffe to sell up to nine Man Utd players when he arrives at the club.