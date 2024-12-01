Returning Man Utd star eyed by two European heavyweights as Amorim faces ‘tricky’ decision

Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia has emerged as a surprise target for Borussia Dortmund and Lyon as Ruben Amorim weighs up what to do with the defender, it has been claimed.

The latest reports state that Malacia is ‘attracting interest’ from Dortmund and Lyon after returning from his long injury absence. Man Utd have been tipped to ‘cash in’ on the left-back in January while he is fit and there remains interest in his services.

United selling Malacia would give them extra funds to sign a new left wing-back, which new boss Amorim has identified as an area which needs swiftly addressing.

The report, which comes from CaughtOffside, notes that Amorim is facing a ‘tricky’ decision on Malacia.

The Dutchman emerged as a very promising young player with Feyenoord before joining United. As such, United could miss out on big money if they sell Malacia on the cheap and he goes on to become a top performer for either Dortmund or Lyon.

However, Malacia’s United career has been largely hampered by injuries, and Amorim may decide he needs a more reliable player to operate on the left flank week in, week out. Luke Shaw is also in the United squad but he is prone to injuries, just like Malacia.

25-year-old Malacia arrived in England in July 2022 when Erik ten Hag used his Dutch connections to help United strike a deal.

The Red Devils agreed a £14.7m deal for Malacia, though it is unclear how much they want before selling him.

Tyrell Malacia has endured torrid spell

The full-back has only made 40 appearances for United since joining as he was out for 18 months following surgery on a knee problem.

Malacia made his long-awaited return to action during the recent Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, playing the first half before being replaced by Diogo Dalot.

Malacia was left on the bench as United eased to victory over Everton at home on Sunday.

United have several players on their shortlist to improve the left wing-back position. They include Milos Kerkez, Alphonso Davies and Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

It emerged earlier on Sunday that Liverpool have ‘stepped up’ their bid to sign Kerkez, which means Amorim’s side need to act fast to get him first.

Man Utd news: Shock exit claim; transfer delight

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim Marcus Rashford could be put up for sale by Amorim and United.

Rashford has always been admired by Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants would love to sign him if he ever became available.

It has been suggested that an exit will happen in 2025. However, it is hard to see Rashford leaving amid his great start under Amorim.

United have struggled in the transfer market in recent years, but they seem to have struck gold with Noussair Mazraoui.

He is a quality operator on the ball who is also versatile and can play in a back three, as a wing-back or even in midfield.

Florian Plettenberg states that Amorim is ‘extremely satisfied’ with Mazraoui’s performances, with the 27-year-old also a ‘leader’ in the dressing room.

