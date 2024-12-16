Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been told INEOS fully support him over team selections after his controversial decision to axe both Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in their famous 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad – while what happens next for the pair and the one thing that has riled the Red Devils board has also come to light.

Amorim raised eyebrows by leaving both players out of his matchday squad for the short trip across the city, amid immediate reports that Rashford has officially been put up for sale and will be allowed to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. And while the pair will have been licking their wounds, that selection looked justified as Amad Diallo – one of the main beneficiaries of their axing – went on to steal the show, winning the penalty for Bruno Fernandes to tuck home an 88th-minute equaliser, before Diallo himself then rounded Ederson to slot home an incredible winner two minutes later.

While United have yet to comment publicly on Rashford or Garnacho’s futures, the pair will certainly be feeling down and will have plenty of questions about what happens next.

However, Amorim has been told that whatever decision he takes over the pair will have the full support of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, who are 100% committed to backing any selection and transfer issues made by their new coach.

“I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation”, journalist Graeme Bailey explained to Unitedinfocus.

“He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.

“Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

What Amorim has said on Rashford, Garnacho and why INEOS are vexed

Amorim has also spoken out on his team selections and appeared to hand the pair an incentive to knuckle down and prove him wrong in the games and weeks to come.

“We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up,” the United manager explained to Sky Sports.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse, try to choose the players. So that is my selection. Simple.”

Our understanding of the situation is that United are very much open to offers for Rashford and are prepared to sell the 27-year-old for the right price – and potentially as soon as the January window. However, why any potential sale is fraught with difficulties has also come to light.

Per the Daily Mail, that asking price could be for as little as £40m, though Caught Offside insists it will be nearer the £60m mark for any deal to go through.

According to Bailey, the response of both players to their axing is going to be key over the next weeks in determining their future.

“The reaction of both players is going to be key in regards to their long-term futures and whether they have one.

“United as a club insist both could still have very much have a future,” he stated.

However, despite celebrating a famous win, not all is well in the United camp and senior members of the United board are said to be increasingly concerned after their team news was leaked in advance of the game.

While no one could have predicted both Rashford and Garnacho’s axing before the weekend, the Manchester Evening News did put out the team they expected to start – and it turned out to be entirely accurate. That has led to fears there is a mole within the United camp.

“The one thing that United and Amorim are furious about is the leaking of the team…which the MEN predicted,” Bailey concluded.

