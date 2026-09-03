Manchester United will go into the first half of the season with plenty of holes still left in their squad after a quiet end to the transfer window and with a well-informed source revealing the one transfer the club’s senior stars had expected co-owners INEOS to draft in.

The Red Devils were clear from the very outset that strengthening their midfield would be priority number one; a mission that director of football, Jason Wilcox, ultimately succeeded in by landing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined £155m.

Manchester United were also able to bring in goalkeeper cover in the form of Karl Darlow, a free signing from Leeds, while promising young winger Tynan Thompson arrived in a deal worth £8m from Tottenham.

However, the failure to strengthen both up front and at left-back has surprised many, with the club seemingly keeping their powder dry until next year when they can splash the cash once again.

Michael Carrick, who had previously challenged the club to “push the boundaries”, now goes into four competitions this season with effectively just Benjamin Sesko as their only senior out-and-out striker, a big ask of a player who has struggled with injuries during his first campaign at the club.

Now a report has explained why United’s senior stars were left shocked by United’s lack of action when it came to strengthening their attacking options.

“Some players felt a new centre-forward to share the load with Benjamin Sesko was needed, allowing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to play more in their best positions,” The Athletic stated.

“So United ended the window with three new midfielders and a deputy goalkeeper, inviting the question of whether, to use Carrick’s words, they have ‘pushed the boundaries’.”

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Man Utd outcast given new chance to shine

While Cunha has deputised up front in the first couple of games this season, it’s not the Brazilian’s best position, and he will surely hope Sesko can return, with the Slovenian having missed the entire pre-season with an injury and with Carrick easing him back in.

Mbeumo also performed well there too during pre-season, though again, the Cameroonian is certainly more effective off the right side of the attack and cutting in on that deadly left foot of his.

With Carrick’s options limited, and with youngster Chido Obi given the green light to leave on loan, it all means that Joshua Zirkzee is to be given a new chance to impress after multiple efforts to offload him this summer ultimately came to nothing.

The Dutchman was strongly linked with a return to Italy throughout the summer and, despite Juventus being the most active side for his signature, nothing quite materialised that made his exit seem doable.

There was also a very late loan enquiry from Everton on transfer deadline day that was also knocked back, meaning Zirkzee will now remain at United until January at least, and will surely be given a fresh chance to shine under Carrick.

While United have never quite seen the very best of the player, who many fans are not quite sure of his best position, there have been some flashes; now Carrick will hope to channel these into more regular and consistent performances should the opportunity arise.

Looking ahead to 2027, a report has revealed the four major signings INEOS now plans to make as part of their £500mmasterplan.

On the flip side, a quartet of stars, signed for a combined £210m, will be fighting to prove their worth and have been warned they will likely be sold if their performances don’t improve.