Sir Jim Ratcliffe will guide Manchester United through a ‘revolution’ this summer and is hoping to devastate Real Sociedad with the signing of Spain international Alex Remiro, according to a report.

Prior to the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday, it looked as though Erik ten Hag might actually stay in his job as manager. But the manner of the defeat at Selhurst Park has seemingly shown Ratcliffe that he must make a change this summer to help get Man Utd back on the road towards major glory.

Parts of the Man Utd dressing room feel Ten Hag is destined to be sacked come the end of the season, while the search for his replacement appears to be ramping up.

Gareth Southgate has been named as a prime candidate, while Thomas Tuchel and even Ruben Amorim are in the mix, too.

But Ratcliffe will not just change Man Utd’s manager, as there will also be a complete rebuild of the senior squad.

Players such as Donny van de Beek, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat are all due to leave.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

It now looks like goalkeeper Andre Onana can be added to that list, too. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Onana is getting closer to leaving Old Trafford.

Ten Hag pushed for Man Utd to sign the 28-year-old from Inter Milan last summer, but he has been ‘highly criticised’ amid a poor debut campaign.

Man Utd transfers: Top Real Sociedad performer chased

That criticism seems to have reached Ratcliffe, who is now on the hunt for a top-class replacement in goal as part of his summer ‘revolution’.

Marca add that La Liga star Remiro is the keeper Man Utd chiefs have landed on.

Remiro’s performances have gradually been improving over the last few years, just like his proportion of clean sheets.

He has kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in 45 games so far this term, which saw him earn his first cap for Spain in March. And Remiro could also earn a big-money transfer to the Premier League.

Ratcliffe is planning to hold talks with Sociedad in the near future to find out whether the 29-year-old can be signed.

Remiro has a €70million (£60m) release clause in his contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, though Man Utd will attempt to drive that price down.

Some Man Utd fans may be concerned about Remiro’s age, given the fact he is actually older than Onana. Plus, Man Utd scouts have previously been sent to watch 24-year-old goalkeeping sensation Diogo Costa.

However, as keepers tend to retire later than outfield players, Remiro could justify his big price tag by bolstering Man Utd’s backline for the next five to six years.

Remiro is not the only Sociedad star who might arrive in England this summer, as Arsenal remain in the hunt for central midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Man Utd and Arsenal will be hoping that those players can follow in Alexander Isak’s footsteps. The striker has gone from strength to strength since swapping Sociedad for Newcastle United and has netted 24 goals so far this campaign.

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill