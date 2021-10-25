Richard Arnold has reportedly cancelled all his appointments on Monday and is set to hold talks with Joel Glazer, while Manchester United’s players are seriously questioning whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the capabilities to take the club any further.

With Halloween a week away, Old Trafford became a horror show on Sunday for United as Liverpool won 5-0. The visitors, inspired by a Mo Salah hat-trick at the points sewn up by half-time, leading 4-0. To make matters worse Paul Pogba was sent off on the hour mark and there were serious concerns Jurgen Klopp’s men were going to run up a cricket score.

United though managed to limit the second-half damage to just one goal, but the result has seen Solskjaer come under increasing pressure.

The Norwegian immediately insisted he was the right man to lead the club, but what else could he say when quizzed by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves?

According to TEAMtalk sources United officials are in no rush to pull the trigger on Solskjaer, who took the job permanently in March 2019. He only penned a new three-year deal in July, but already the cracks are starting to show.

However, we understand, via a number of sources, that Solskjaer will remain in situ for the immediate future.

That may well change if Solskjaer starts to lose the confidence of his players.

And The Guardian are reporting that “several dressing-room sources” have told them that the defeat to Liverpool “has crystallised a lack of belief in Solskaer being a good enough manager for United”.

Solskjaer is well liked at the club, but the 48-year-old is “considered tactically underwhelming”.

Those sources are likely to be the agents of various United players. And if the murmurings are true then the writing could well be on the wall for Solskjaer

Former Man Utd keeper and old team-mate of Solskjaer’s, Mark Bosnich believes Ole has three games to save his job.

If that is the case then United must be looking at other options. And Antonio Conte’s name has been thrown into the mix in the last month.

Conte not been contacted by Man Utd

And, according to The Guardian’s piece by Fabrizio Romano, “Conte would be open to discussing taking over”. If of course Solskjaer was sacked at Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea boss has not been contacted by United. And he would usually be reluctant to take up a position during a season. However, he may well make an exception to take over at Old Trafford.

Italian boss Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea, has been out of work since guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title in May.

Romano’s angle is that “United are thought to be seriously considering Solskaer’s future” after their poor run of form.

Managing director Arnold is understood to have cancelled all his appointments on Monday. Per the outlet, he is to speak with Joel Glazer later on Monday to discuss Solskjaer’s future.

