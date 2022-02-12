New Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold is considering scrapping the club’s January transfer policy, following concerns emerging after the most recent window.

The Red Devils ranked among the quietest Premier League clubs in this winter’s transfer window. They made no new acquisitions and the focus was instead on outgoings.

Indeed, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial got loan moves to Everton and Sevilla, respectively. However, Jesse Lingard did not get his Old Trafford exit wish despite serious Newcastle interest.

United faced criticism for their lack of arrivals, partly fuelled by their manager situation. While Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge, he is only the interim boss and so would have limited time to work with new signings.

According to the Daily Mail, though, the club’s more long-term transfer policy is also now under scrutiny.

The Red Devils’ strategy is to largely avoid January signings as they are ‘poor value for money’. Alexis Sanchez and Bruno Fernandes are the most high-profile players to have arrived mid-season in the past eight years. However, the latter has proved far more successful than Sanchez.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer is one of the men behind that strategy. However, Arnold – who only took over from Ed Woodward at the start of February – is already having a big impact as chief executive.

He is reportedly questioning United’s January transfer policy and whether it works.

Indeed, he has looked towards Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz as an example of solid mid-season business. The former Porto winger was a long-term target for the Reds, who planned a summer move.

However, when Tottenham stepped up interest, Liverpool subsequently sprang into action and wrapped up a deal.

What’s more, Manchester City signed striker Julian Alvarez in a nod to the future of their attack.

United also faced criticism for their handling of Lingard’s future at the end of the January transfer window. They seemingly priced Newcastle out of a move for the 29-year-old, who has barely played this season.

Richard Arnold facing pivotal Man Utd summer

Arnold and his fellow Man Utd chiefs are facing a pivotal summer if the club fail to win any silverware this season.

As well as the issue over who the new manager will be, midfield has been raised by many pundits for some time as an area of major transfer concern.

Amid criticism over Fred and Scott McTominay, the contracts of Paul Pogba, Lingard and Juan Mata – albeit a bit-part player too – all expire in the summer.

Furthermore, Nemanja Matic’s deal runs out at the end of next season.

There is therefore talk of a big new signing in the engine room for United. England regulars Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice have both had strong links with moves to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, James Garner – who is starring on loan at Nottingham Forest – could integrate into the first team next season.