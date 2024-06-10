Manchester United have received a cut-price offer for Scott McTominay and one of his team-mates from a major European club, according to reports.

McTominay has played over 250 times for Man Utd since gaining promotion from their academy and making his first-team debut in May 2017. The central midfielder proved himself to be a real goal threat in the recent 2023-24 club campaign, chipping in with 10 goals in 43 games, some of which were vital to Man Utd picking up points.

Erik ten Hag likes McTominay and has started to get the best out of the 27-year-old by giving him more licence to get forward, having previously utilised him in the wrong midfield role.

But both Ten Hag and McTominay may not be at Old Trafford next season. Ten Hag is at risk of being sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while the Man Utd part-owner also has a decision to make over McTominay as the player will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract.

DON’T MISS – The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?

McTominay has previously been tipped to remain in the Premier League when departing Man Utd, with Newcastle United and West Ham United both fans of him.

But according to reports emerging from Turkey, the Scotland international has been given the chance to shine in the Super Lig next term.

It is claimed that reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray have launched a double bid to sign both McTominay and his team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Galatasaray have offered Man Utd just €25million (£21m) for both McTominay and Wan-Bissaka.

Man Utd transfers: Bid arrives for McTominay, Wan-Bissaka

Okan Buruk’s side already have Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens in their squad, and they now want to sign two more well-known players in McTominay and Wan-Bissaka.

Although, it is very hard to see Man Utd accepting such a low offer for the British duo. Wan-Bissaka cost Man Utd a huge £50m when joining from Crystal Palace in 2019. The right-back’s value may have dropped significantly since then, but Man Utd will want to make a decent amount of that money back when selling him, potentially as much as £15-20m.

Due to McTominay’s impressive recent scoring record, he has been valued at £27m on his own, so Galatasaray will need to return with a vastly improved proposal if they are to take both him and Wan-Bissaka to the Super Lig.

As Galatasaray have won their domestic league and will play in next season’s Champions League, they can interest Premier League players such as McTominay and Wan-Bissaka. But the first step is to agree on a price with Man Utd, and the £21m double bid is doomed to fail.

READ MORE – Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe