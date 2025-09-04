Rio Ferdinand is “convinced” Manchester United would not be in the predicament they are today had they pulled the trigger on two massive signings – and the stats prove exactly why the pundit is bang on the money.

The Red Devils are hoping that the first full season under Ruben Amorim will put them on the pathway back to greatness. After flitting between various managers in the 12 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the Portuguese is the sixth permanent manager to take the helm.

But after failing to engineer a rise in fortunes after he took charge last November, resulting in the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th last season, the pressure will be on at Manchester United to ensure the club enjoys a return to the upper echelons of English football’s top table.

Having spent well over £200m this summer, largely rejuvenating his attack, Amorim will have few excuses if they are not back challenging for a top-four spot at least.

And while Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have all been brought in for sizeable fees, they are simply the latest big money the club has spent on trying to add more goals and creativity to their frontline over recent years.

However, Ferdinand is adamant that United missed a massive trick by not pushing the boat out to sign Harry Kane when they could, instead allowing the striker to sign for Bayern Munich, where he has gone on to score a formidable 91 goals in 100 games.

Discussing the issue alongside Michael Owen on his Rio Ferdinand Meets podcast, the legendary former skipper feels not signing Kane was United’s biggest blunder of the last decade, while also naming Declan Rice as another player they erred in not signing.

“That’s the biggest mistake I think they’ve made in the last 10 years. I think if they go and pay the number that Spurs want, they would have got him [Harry Kane],” said Ferdinand.

“And if we’re to believe that, then I think if it didn’t happen because of a couple million here or there, I think it was a terrible decision.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Three Prem clubs who tried to sign Kobbie Mainoo named, as Man Utd star agrees compromise

Rio Ferdinand right to highlight Man Utd missing Kane

It was the same summer that Kane left Spurs for Bayern in a deal that has ultimately reached €110m (£96m, $128m), United signed Rasmus Hojlund, the Dane arriving in an initial £64m (€73m, $86m) move from Atalanta.

However, after just 26 goals in 95 games for United, the 22-year-old was loaned out for the season to Napoli, who have agreed an option to make the move permanent for £38m (€44m, $51m) if he impresses come next summer – a potential loss of around £21m when factoring in the £5m loan fee Antonio Conte’s side have agreed to pay.

In truth, Ferdinand makes a very fair point. Kane has outscored not just Hojlund, but every other player for United too, with his total for Bayern in the Bundesliga (65 goals in 65 games as it stands) hugely impressive.

Where would United be now had they had those goals in their ranks? Probably not in the predicament they are today, that’s for sure.

In the intervening months and, including this summer’s spend, they have gone on to spend a whopping £315.7m on forwards since Kane moved to the Bundesliga.

Ferdinand has also lamented United’s failure to sign his England teammate Rice too, adding: “I honestly think, I’ll say this and I’m convinced, if United had gone and got Declan Rice and Harry Kane in that window, Man United are in a different place now. Because it goes back to the environment, those two drive an environment, I think.”

United’s spending on forwards since Harry Kane moved to Bayern

How much Man Utd have spent on new forwards since the summer Kane went to Bayern for £86.4m

Man Utd latest: Why Leeds and Sunderland swerved Senne Lammens; Onana up for sale

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Sunderland explored moves for Senne Lammens this summer, and a report has revealed why both clubs chose to sidestep the stopper who went on to join Manchester United.

Elsewhere, why United opted for the Belgian over World Cup winner and Premier League-proven Emiliano Martinez has been revealed, and the three reasons do make sense.

On the subject of goalkeepers, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher insists United are more than willing to part ways with Andre Onana in the next week, with sources confirming discussions with the Saudi Pro League as a potential destination are genuine and the single factor that could convince the goalkeeper to make the move now coming to light.