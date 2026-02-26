Rio Ferdinand has offered his thoughts on whether Man Utd should sign Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson

Rio Ferdinand has offered his very detailed thoughts on the two transformative midfield signings Manchester United need to make this summer and, after picking between Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, he’s also urged the Red Devils to move for a £52m Dutchman too.

Manchester United are continuing to look upwardly mobile under the caretaker leadership of Michael Carrick, who has led the side to five wins and a draw in his six-game stint in charge so far. With the interim boss now boasting a 77.77% win percentage ratio across his two spells in charge, the Red Devils now have a real belief they can secure a top-four finish and bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford.

With thoughts turning to the summer window, United are widely expected to spend big on new midfielders and have been strongly linked with several would-be options, though with Wharton, Anderson and Carlos Baleba among the names most frequently mentioned.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher provided a timely update on interest in Anderson on Tuesday, having outlined the mammoth club-record fee they are willing to pay and having already opened talks over a would-be deal.

Now Ferdinand, speaking on his YouTube channel, has revealed which of Wharton and Anderson United should pick.

“Elliot Anderson, I would love to have him at the football club, 100 per cent,” the former United defender said. “His energy, his physicality. He knows the league.

“Adam Wharton, I’ve spoken about him; maybe he might be too similar to Kobbie Mainoo. We then lack a little bit of physicality in the midfield area with him in that sense.

“I’d lean on Elliot Anderson this season, the way he’s played, his traits would suit, blend with Kobbie Mainoo.”

We understand a deal for Anderson could cost as high as £100m this summer, with Manchester City also in the mix for his signing and with his departure from the City Ground now described as a certainty.

Ferdinand wants Man Utd to also sign £52m Dutch sensation

With Casemiro confirmed as leaving and with doubts continuing to surround Manuel Ugarte, United are widely expected to sign two new midfielders this summer.

But rather than sign both England internationals, Ferdinand thinks United should look to the continent for their second addition, naming Kees Smit as an outstanding second option for the Red Devils.

The FC Twente star will be on the move this summer, and with our sources confirming back in December that United are genuine admirers, Ferdinand has explained exactly why INEOS should look to meet his €60m (£52m, $70m) asking price.

‘There are others in the market as well, a couple of young ones,” Ferdinand began.

“Kees Smit – I like him a lot. If you don’t know who he is, go and have a look at him, guys. Kees Smit is a player.

“He’s a young midfielder, he can do a bit of everything really and he’s performing to a very good standard.”

The Red Devils are not the only side, though, credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona also among those to have tracked his progress.

