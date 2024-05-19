The chances of Manchester United winning the FA Cup final next weekend and ending Manchester City’s bid for a double Double have been rated by Rio Ferdinand, who has named the three players who simply must play at their very best for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag and Co will be looking to bring the curtain down on an extremely bumpy season in the best possible fashion at Wembley on Saturday May 25 when they take on Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side in a repeat of the 2023 showpiece. Last season, Manchester United were narrowly nudged aside by City, who won 2-1 thanks to two strikes from Ilkay Gundogan on his last appearance for the club on English soil.

This time around, however, United go into the game in a far weaker position, with the club having enduring what is shaping up to be their worst-ever Premier League season.

Currently eighth and having lost a record 14 games so far, United need a win at Brighton on Sunday in the final league game of the season to avoid the ignominy of their worst-ever points return since the competition’s inception.

Their woeful form both at home and in Europe this season – together with the, at times, kamikaze tactics that have been on display – have placed the future of Ten Hag in serious doubt amid claims he could be relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

And while the Dutchman continues to look to the future and insist he remains the right man in charge, speculation that he will be sacked regardless of how Saturday’s final goes to do the rounds.

Rio Ferdinand calls on Man Utd trio to sink Man City

As far as contenders to replace him go, few have better credentials than Thomas Tuchel, who it was confirmed on Friday would be leaving Bayern Munich at the season’s end and whom took charge of his last game for the club at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed all on Tuchel’s departure from the Bundesliga giants and made clear why a move to Old Trafford remains a very real possibility this summer.

In the meantime, Ten Hag continues to plan ahead and once the game at the AMEX is wrapped on Sunday, thoughts and planning will go into exactly how United can find a way to beat Guardiola’s City machine next weekend.

Having lost both league games to their noisy neighbours this season (they lost 3-0 at Old Trafford back in October, while falling to a 3-1 loss in March at the Etihad) few will fancy their chances.

However, legendary defender Ferdinand reckons there are three aces Ten Hag can rely on to upset the applecart and ensure the famous old trophy heads to the red half of Manchester.

And with Bruno Fernandes, the Premier League’s best chance creator this season, Alejandro Garnacho capable of the spectacular – as illustrated by his Puskas goal contender at Goodison Park earlier this season – and Marcus Rashford, not at his best this season, but always a player who raises his game against City, expected to start, Ferdinand has called on the trio to help cause an upset.

“I think you have always got a chance. You have got a puncher’s chances, so to speak, always in a final,” Ferdinand told talkSPORT. “The FA Cup is built on surprises.

“And I am probably starting to feel more hopeful than anything else that Man Utd come out of the blocks and we get some sort of crazy performance in a moment in the game from a Bruno, a Garnacho, maybe a Rashford, who can actually turn a game on its head at any given time.”

Can Man Utd win the FA Cup final?

United have beaten City once since Ten Hag took charge, a 2-1 win over City in January 2023 – arguably their best performance under the Dutchman – with Fernandes and Rashford scoring that day; and with Garnacho setting up the winner that day.

And while it would take a return to that sort of form to win the game next weekend, Ferdinand is adamant that he lives in hope and believes it’s impossible to entirely rule Manchester United out of winning the trophy for a 13th time.

“I think Manchester City are way above Manchester United in this present moment in time,” Ferdinand conceded, before adding: “Listen, in the last few years we have seen moments where Man Utd have stuck it on Manchester City at times and produced a moment in game.

“They have got to do that and then hold out I think. But we will see….”

Asked for his prediction on the result, the 455-game former United star added: “My heart says yes hopefully we will (win it) and begging. But my head says Manchester City will probably run out winners.”

