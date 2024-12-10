Rio Ferdinand appears to have unearthed the precise reason why Dan Ashworth did not work out at Manchester United having presented his solid theory as to why the 53-year-old was relieved of his duties at Carrington over the weekend.

Ashworth was lured to Old Trafford at the start of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, though it took some time for his appointment to go through, with the sporting director placed on gardening leave by Newcastle as the two clubs wrangled over compensation. However, despite starting work at Carrington in July, Ashworth was to last only five months at Manchester United.

Since his exit, several proposals have been bandied about over why he departed so soon. And this explainer from our man, Fraser Gillan, tells you all you need to know about the fall-out that occurred between Ashworth and his colleagues at United behind the scenes and with the departed former sporting director having a difference of opinion over who should have succeeded Erik ten Hag.

However, amid all the chaos theories, Ferdinand has explained exactly why he thinks United called time so soon – and believes having to share the power at Old Trafford did not sit well with Ashworth, who was more used to being his own man.

“You have to remember that the jobs where he’s been before, and he’s been hugely successful, whether it be at Brighton, West Brom, Newcastle or with England with the FA, he’s kind of been a lone ranger, on his own, the main guy dictating and having final say on a lot of things that go on,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“That was a very different situation at United where you’ve got Wilcox and Berrada there, who are heading up the football operations together as a three.

“And then overriding that, Sir David Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. So it’s a committee approach rather than one man making the decisions, maybe Dan Ashworth couldn’t get to grips with that and wanted autonomy over everything, he wanted his fingerprints over everything.

“If I’m looking in, my honest opinion is that it’s a different way of working for him and he hasn’t been able to maybe adjust to it.”

Who could succeed Dan Ashworth at Man Utd?

Ferdinand’s theory certainly carries plenty of weight. United have made several high-profile appointments since INEOS bought their minority stake in the club and were given control over the sporting operations of Manchester United and it seems that perhaps, there were just too many decision-makers brought in at the top.

Understandably, a difference of opinion was always going to be likely and having everyone on the same page was not always going to be expected.

Since his exit, speculation has arisen over whom United could turn to step into Ashworth’s shoes.

Initially, our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed that both Paul Mitchell, currently employed by Newcastle, and much-respected Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta were under consideration by INEOS as they considered their next steps.

However, a fresh update on Tuesday morning claims United are now unlikely to appoint anyone to replace Ashworth and will instead share the responsibilities between three men.

Meanwhile, it seems Ashworth will not be out of work for long with a report on Tuesday claiming he has been lined up by Arsenal to step into the role recently vacated by Edu Gaspar.

The Gunners said farewell to the Brazilian last month after he departed for a senior role at one of the clubs owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis.

Now it’s claimed that they are ready to move for Ashworth with the Gunners having a secret weapon to lure the 53-year-old back down south.

