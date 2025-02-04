Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to 'look' at Paul Pogba again

Rio Ferdinand has urged Ruben Amorim to invite Paul Pogba to train with Manchester United “to have a little look” at the former Red Devils midfielder, who is currently a free agent.

The former France international is available on a free transfer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Italian giants Juventus last year.

Pogba, who left United in the summer of 2022, was handed a doping ban in February last year, with his four-year suspension cut to 18 months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport accepted his argument that he did not intentionally ingest a banned substance.

The 31-year-old was free to resume training with a club in January and will be eligible to play again in March, and he appeared to tease a possible return to Old Trafford in a cryptic social media post last month.

United parted ways with Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan in the winter window, while Tyrell Malacia is closing in on a move back to the Netherlands. But in terms of incomings, they were quiet – just adding Patrick Dorgu and Arsenal starlet Ayden Heaven to their squad.

Pogba has also been strongly linked with MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs but United legend Ferdinand believes Amorim should at the very least take a closer look at the World Cup winner on the training pitch.

“You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere,” Ferdinand told Rio Presents.

“Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that. I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look.

“Stormzy could be doing a little verse for the video now.”

Stormzy was heavily involved in United’s big unveiling of Pogba following his return to the club back in 2016, wearing a United shirt with ‘Pogba’ on the back in a video filmed for adidas and the club.

However, it’s thought there has been zero contact with United and Pogba’s representatives at this stage.

Indeed, the Red Devils are putting more of their focus into signing young talent as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to bring down the club’s hefty wage bill.

To that end, a move for Pogba at this stage will go completely against what the club are now trying to do.

Pep Guardiola remains a Pogba fan

Back in December, a report from The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney claimed that Pep Guardiola ‘remains an admirer’ of Pogba, prompting speculation he could head to The Etihad in a shock move.

The Spaniard was reportedly a fan of Pogba during his time with Man Utd and the case remains the same. Man City were looking at midfield reinforcements at the time due to Rodri’s injury but they completed a £50m deal for Porto star Nico Gonzalez on deadline day to help try and finally fill that void.

The fact that Pogba remains a free agent leaves that temptation out there for Guardiola, although TT understands there has been no contact made with Pogba’s agents to date.

We understand that discussions regarding Pogba did take place behind the scenes at The Etihad towards the end of last year but that no decision was taken as to whether to invite the player back to Manchester.

