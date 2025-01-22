Man Utd attacking stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in front of Old Trafford stadium

Rio Ferdinand has told Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to ‘get out of the trenches’ at Manchester United and reignite their careers elsewhere.

Rashford has publicly admitted he is seeking a new challenge, while Man Utd will also consider offers for Garnacho to improve their financial standing. Talks are ramping up for the wingers to leave Old Trafford this month.

Borussia Dortmund are rivalling Barcelona to sign Rashford on an initial loan, which could set up a permanent move in the summer. United are thought to have given Rashford a £40million (€47.3m / $49.3m) price tag.

Chelsea have hijacked Napoli’s move for Garnacho and are seriously considering making a £60m (€71m / $74m) offer to take the Argentine to Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand has now discussed the pair, telling them to follow in the footsteps of players such as Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay, who left United for Nottingham Forest and Napoli respectively.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that these players are better than what they are producing right now,” Ferdinand said on talkSPORT. “But when the shirt feels so heavy it’s difficult to get out of the trenches sometimes.

“It’s normally not one person who can get you out of these types of situations but where are those individuals you need? I don’t see enough of them at the moment.

“The worrying thing is that these players are leaving and looking like they are spreading their wings and breathing again.

“McTominay looks brilliant and look at Elanga at Nottingham Forest. Even Sancho looks like a different person at Chelsea.”

Rashford must follow McTominay route – Ferdinand

Ferdinand added: “If I’m sitting there and advising Rashford right now I’m saying, ‘just go’. You should look at McTominay and say that’s what I want to follow.

“He’s enjoying life, he’s enjoying his football again. Marcus Rashford’s face tells you he hasn’t enjoyed football for the last three years.

“I want to see these kids smiling, I love the young kids coming through and playing well.

“Garnacho is probably sitting there thinking, this is Man United. I don’t want to leave but (if I do) I might start enjoying myself a bit more.”

The pundit went on to admit that he is staggered Rashford has been allowed to stay at United for so long when he has suffered with poor form.

“Who in our time had three years grace? I don’t know anyone who hung around at a football club for three years when they were not doing well,” Ferdinand said.

“I think for both parties it’s much better for them to separate.”

Man Utd transfers: Confidence over Dorgu deal; Casemiro exit update

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on United replacing Garnacho with Patrick Dorgu, a wing-back far more suited to Ruben Amorim’s system.

Talks between United and Lecce are ‘continuing’ after the Red Devils had their opening bid rejected.

There are ‘no doubts’ that United will sign a new left wing-back, with Alvaro Carreras also being considered for a return to Old Trafford.

Casemiro is a player United want to get off their books this year to make a massive saving on the wage bill.

The midfielder has been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas, though the Saudis are reportedly his only suitors at this moment in time.

United will take a huge financial hit when selling Casemiro as teams are reluctant to match their £30m (€35.5m / $36.9m) asking price.

