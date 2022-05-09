Rio Ferdinand reveals why Man Utd should ban Ralf Rangnick from doing any more interviews

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Manchester United stop Ralf Rangnick doing any more press conferences or interviews after hitting out at the German’s recent comments on the club’s current issues.

The interim United coach has just one game left in charge, at Crystal Palace a week on Sunday, before taking up a consultancy role and becoming the national team boss of Austria.

The Red Devils have had a disastrous campaign and can finish no higher than sixth in the table. And Rangnick has certainly spoken openly about the wide range of problems he feels the club have to address – including their recruitment and issues with players’ athleticism and defending.

Many United fans would probably agree, but Ferdinand thinks Rangnick has overstepped the mark.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, the former Old Trafford star said: “I don’t agree with the way that he’s airing the dirty laundry in public while he’s still in the hotseat, while he’s still in there.

“It’s nice sometimes for fans, you want to get a bit of insight, but there’s information that he’s letting out [that he shouldn’t be]. You’re still in the job, man, relax, have some respect for the people around you.

“Make waves behind the scenes. Push and pull and jostle for positions and outcomes behind the scenes with people. I’ve said this for a couple of weeks now, he’s saying a lot of stuff to almost distance himself from responsibility. But he has to accept some responsibility that the team has got worse since he’s been in there.’

Shifting the blame

He continued: “For all the great work he’s done at previous clubs, a lot of that was recruitment and bringing players in. He’s been brought in to be a manager and manage this team and navigate them to Champions League football. He’s failed in that department, and that’s undeniable.

“But then he’s shifting blame all over the place. And that’s the bit that really I find a little bit distasteful.”

As for stopping Rangnick speaking to the media, Ferdinand added: “He was brought in as a consultant first and foremost, and then to do the stuff in the changing room. But with the long-term thinking that he will be behind the scenes working out what is needed for this squad from a recruitment perspective.

“He’s offering up names and certain talents that he feels would have huge impact immediately, short-term and long-term. And he’s not being backed – and I think that’s where his frustration lies. He mentioned Luis Diaz, Dusan Vlahovic who went to Juventus. But [United] didn’t move, he said the board declined the moves because they’re waiting for the summer.

Rangnick doing things the wrong way

“I think his impatience with that and his frustrations are being born out in his interviews now. I’ll be honest, if I was the club I wouldn’t allow him to do another press conference.

“I don’t want that stuff out in the media. If I’m the person who’s running the club, I’d be saying: ‘Talk to us and we’ll work it out. You might not agree with what I’m saying. But you’re employed by us, these are the rules, stay within the boundaries.’

“At the moment, he’s saying stuff. And I’m sure the people behind the scenes are raising their eyebrows every time there’s a press conference.”

