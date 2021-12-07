Pundit Rio Ferdinand reckons two Man Utd stars face a ‘big fight’ to get back into the team under Ralf Rangnick.

The German took charge last week and will be in the dugout until the end of the campaign. Man Utd officials will spend the next six months looking for his long-term successor.

Rangnick’s first match at the helm was Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Red Devils looked revitalised under his stewardship, pressing their opponents high up the pitch like never before.

They eventually got their reward in the 77th minute as Fred beat Vicente Guaita with a looping finish.

Rangnick’s intense style means some players could struggle to get back into the team. That includes French midfielder Paul Pogba, who will likely be out until mid January with a thigh problem.

Two Man Utd stars who may join him are full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw. Wan-Bissaka, 24, has made 17 appearances this term but missed the 3-2 win over Arsenal with a hand injury. He was kept on the bench against Palace, his former club, as Diogo Dalot stood in.

Shaw, meanwhile, has been out since November 20 with concussion complications. Brazil international Alex Telles has been looking to impress in his absence, helping the English giants to keep a clean sheet against Palace.

Appearing on his Five Youtube Channel, Ferdinand sent a big warning to Wan-Bissaka and Shaw. “I’ve got to be honest, Wan-Bissaka has got a hell of a job getting back in this team. The same for Luke Shaw.

“They’ve both got one hell of a job. One thing this manager likes is full-backs who can actually play and get on the ball.”

Ferdinand added: “As well as doing the other stuff like pressing, he wants output with the ball. That’s the weakest part of Wan-Bissaka’s game, there’s going to be a big fight for him to get back into this team.”

The win at Old Trafford means United are now sixth in the Premier League on 24 points. They remain 11 points off top spot, which is occupied by Man City. However, the side has a chance of catching their rivals if Rangnick’s tactics continue to bring success.

Carragher delivers Rangnick, Man Utd verdict

While appearing on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, pundit Jamie Carragher gave his verdict on Rangnick and United.

“I was impressed with Manchester United. From the fact Ragnick put a stamp on the team from day one,” the former defender said.

“That was a criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it’s a similarity with Klopp and Tuchel. He put a stamp on it straight away, with his system and pressing from the front.

“The top managers – certainly these German managers that have come in when the season’s already started – they put the stamp on their team in game one, Tuchel and Klopp, two of the best managers in Europe.

“Whatever you say about United’s performance yesterday, Rangnick put that stamp on his team.”

