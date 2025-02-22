Rio Ferdinand torches Man Utd star who Everton made a fool of twice

Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand couldn’t believe what he witnessed from Harry Maguire with his lacklustre attempts to prevent Everton’s second goal in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Man Utd were ripped apart by a resurgent Everton during a worrying first half at Goodison Park for the Red Devils.

The red-hot Beto scored his fifth goal in four games to open the scoring after capitalising on United’s inability to clear a corner despite FIVE separate attempts to do so.

Abdoulaye Doucoure then doubled the home side’s advantage when rising high to nod home from close range.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana had bobbled Jack Harrison’s tame attempt straight up in the air, with both he and Harry Maguire – who was easily bypassed in the build-up to Harrison’s chance – beaten to the rebound by the onrushing Doucoure.

It was yet another dire half of football from Amorim’s men and speaking in the TNT Sports studio at half time, Rio Ferdinand pointed the finger of blame at Maguire for the second goal.

“Maguire there, he can’t stand there,” bemoaned Ferdinand when re-watching a clip of Beto racing past the static defender before squaring to Harrison.

“You’ve got to run back towards your own goal, I couldn’t understand that at all.

“Pace isn’t a part of his game but then he gets a second opportunity to go and deal with it [when Onana parried the ball straight up]… doesn’t go and deal with it.

“But on the halfway line you’ve got to run back.”

Fellow pundit Duncan Ferguson also criticised Maguire, adding: “Look at Doucoure, he’s up [for the header] before Maguire, that’s why he’s scoring the goal.

“Maguire’s an experienced centre-back… Man Utd have been so poor and so passive in all actions in the game.”

Ferdinand went on to claim Doucoure bypassing Maguire in the build-up showed a worrying “lack of desire and understanding” in the centre-back’s game.

