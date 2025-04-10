Rio Ferdinandhas had his say on Ruben Amorim's Man Utd and their plans for the summer

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told to do all in his power to bring Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton to Old Trafford this summer, with Rio Ferdinand claiming the player would be the perfect addition to their engine room and amid claims Ruben Amorim is souring on a homegrown star.

The Red Devils are gearing up for what is likely to be another major rebuild this summer as Amorim looks to bring in a squad of players capable of getting to grips with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. Inheriting a squad lacking in quality, Manchester United have stuttered and stumbled their way through the campaign and look destined to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Catapulting the side back among the elite of the English game looks a somewhat daunting task for Amorim, particularly given the club’s hands will be somewhat tied by more limited financial resources than usual and with Ratcliffe having to keep a close eye on the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules.

But while adding more of a bite to their attack will be paramount, and with their top two targets now decided, Rio Ferdinand also wants United to strengthen in midfield – and he is urging Ratcliffe to do all in his power to bring in Palace star Wharton, having admitted he sees shades of Michael Carrick in him.

“Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton – I’d go and get him,” Ferdinand said of the £70m-rated star on his YouTube channel.

“The reason why I’d take him is he’s one that can take the ball and transfer it through the middle of the pitch. He’s got a great range of passing. I think he’d be a great addition to the squad- young English talent as well.

“He’s like [Michael] Carrick sometimes, the way he slaps the ball about.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Rio Ferdinand names £230m four-man Man Utd shopping list in dreamland Amorim transfer window

How much would a deal for Wharton cost and who could leave?

Palace only signed Wharton from Blackburn in January 2024, but the 21-year-old quickly acclimatised to the rigours of Premier League football and forced his way into the England squad for the 2024 European Championships.

And while he is yet to build on the solitary cap he won ahead of the tournament in a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the player is soon expected to be ready to become a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Admirers of the player are not short either.

“He’s so calm on the ball, he doesn’t give it away. He never gets flustered. He tracks back, gets forward, and he has a really good all-round game. He looks like a possible star for the future,” Gary Lineker said of Wharton in the aftermath of Palace’s 1-0 win at Anfield last year.

It’s not just pundits who are wowed either. Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that United are determined to win the race to sign Wharton this summer and beat fellow suitors Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham to his signature.

As a result, we’ve been informed that Palace will demand a fee of up to £70m for the 21-year-old, though will try and resist his sale and particularly with the Eagles likely to lose another top star in Marc Guehi this summer.

Nonetheless, United hope to clear the funds for his signing by moving on a number of big-name stars in midfield this summer.

To that end, Christian Eriksen will leave at the end of his contract, saving the club some £150,000 a week in wages. Ratcliffe is also desperate to move on Casemiro, who is the club’s highest earner on £350,000 a week. Efforts to secure his sale are likely to be stepped up at the season’s end.

And there are also rumours that Amorim is willing to listen to offers for Kobbie Mainoo, who has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s formation and with Ratcliffe left frustrated by his demands over a new deal.

To that end, Paul Scholes has already named the teenager as one of two shock sales at Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd transfer latest: Osimhen move scrapped; final Sancho decision

It’s also been claimed that United are ‘likely to make a move’ for one of Serie A’s best midfielders amid claims Amorim sees the star as the perfect foil for Manuel Ugarte in their engine room next season.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has seen hopes of a blockbuster summer move to United dramatically fade after the Red Devils decided to pursue two other targets instead and despite Napoli offering the Premier League side the chance to sign the on-loan Galatasaray star for a discounted price.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have reportedly told United they will not be signing Jadon Sancho permanently this summer as they want to bring in a different left winger, it has been claimed.

Whoever they sign or sell this summer, a very busy summer seemingly awaits. To that end, Gary Neville has named five players – including the Portuguese’s first addition at Old Trafford – who are “not good enough” and need replacing as urgent priorities.

IN-PROFILE: The rise of Adam Wharton

By Samuel Bannister

February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.

August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.

August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.

August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.

October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.

October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.

May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.

February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.

April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.

May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.

June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.

June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.

October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.

November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.

February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.