Manchester United could still sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku before the transfer deadline, but the dominoes need to fall into place for a deal to happen.

The Red Devils are scrambling to get some of their highest earners off the wage bill in the final days of the window and bring in new faces to help Ruben Amorim build a new era at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are all set to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu but they are also keen to strengthen in attack and TEAMtalk understands that they still hold interest in Chelsea star Nkunku.

The French international is open to leaving Chelsea in the coming days and is keen to join a club that will offer him consistent playing time, something Man Utd are willing to agree to.

Sources close to Man Utd say Amorim is keen to bring in Nkunku and sees him as a good fit for his system, to play in the left-side number 10 role.

Chelsea are not closed off to Nkunku’s sale and do hold interest in a number of Man Utd’s players, namely Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, as we have reported.

If the Blues are to move for either Garnacho or Mainoo before Monday’s transfer deadline then Nkunku will be in the conversation, potentially heading to Man Utd in a ‘separate’ deal, for PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) purposes.

Sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that a move to Old Trafford is of interest to Nkunku, who is keen to be a star player and show his capabilities in the Premier League.

Nkunku, 27, has scored an impressive 13 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season but remains behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order, with Nkunku starting just three games in the Premier League so far.

However, Man Utd may face serious competition from Bayern Munich for Nkunku, who are also very interested in the versatile forward.

Chelsea are interested in Bayern youngster Mathys Tel and sources maintain that a ‘separate’ deal that sees Nkunku join the German giants and Tel come the other way is still a possibility.

Nkunku is interested in a potential move to Bayern and knows he can perform in the Bundesliga after his success with previous club RB Leipzig.

The exit door is swinging wider for Nkunku to leave Stamford Bridge and with Maresca looking to add another striker to his Chelsea squad, his first team opportunities could grow even slimmer.

