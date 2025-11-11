Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is emerging as one of the hottest transfer targets in European football, with Manchester United joining Liverpool in monitoring the 25-year-old, TEAMtalk understands.

As Schlotterbeck enters the final 18 months of his contract at Dortmund, the possibility of an exit is growing increasingly likely, potentially sparking a bidding war among top clubs.

The German international, known for his commanding presence, precise passing, and ability to read the game, has been a cornerstone of Dortmund’s backline since joining from Freiburg in 2022.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly in the Bundesliga and Champions League, where his composure under pressure has drawn comparisons to elite defenders like Virgil van Dijk.

With Dortmund facing financial pressures and a need to balance the books, a lucrative offer could tempt the club to cash in soon rather than risk losing him for a reduced fee or even on a free transfer the following year.

Barcelona currently lead the chase, having conducted extensive scouting and due diligence on Schlotterbeck. Sources indicate the player is enthusiastic about a move to the Camp Nou, attracted by the club’s rich history, playing style under Hansi Flick, and the opportunity to link up with his former international manager.

The La Liga giants see him as a long-term option and a key piece in their defensive rebuild, but United or Liverpool could scupper their plans…

Man Utd, Liverpool transfer battle ignites

A potential switch to the Premier League is still a concrete possibility for Schlotterbeck.

United, under Ruben Amorim, are seeking reinforcements to bolster a leaky defence that has, despite being better, conceded too many goals this season.

Schlotterbeck’s left-footed balance and ball-playing attributes align perfectly with the manager’s tactical demands.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are planning for life beyond key veterans and view him as a versatile option to eventually replace Van Dijk, while the uncertainty around Ibrahima Konate means at least one centre-half will be brought into Anfield over the upcoming transfer windows.

Newcastle United have also previously scouted the defender, adding to the English interest. While a move to St James’ Park seems less advanced, their ambitious project under Saudi backing could make them dark horses if they push forward.

Dortmund value Schlotterbeck at around €40-50m (£35m-44m / $46m-58m), but his contract situation may drive that figure down.

With the January window approaching, expect negotiations to heat up.

For now, the defender remains focused on Dortmund’s push for domestic and European success, but a blockbuster transfer looms large on the horizon.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has revealed that Joshua Zirkzee could get the chance to save his United career amid Benjamin Sesko’s injury woes.

Zirkzee is preparing to feature against Everton for the Red Devils following the international break, we understand.

In other news, journalist Florian Plettenberg has backed up TEAMtalk’s reporting that Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is viewed as a top target for United.

The Red Devils have registered ‘concrete interest’ in the 23-year-old, though it could take north of £100m to sign him in the January transfer window.

