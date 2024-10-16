Man Utd to rival Real Madrid for elite 23y/o star available in bargain deal

Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, according to a top German journalist.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Man Utd have added Davies to their list of ‘desired targets’ for summer 2025. The Red Devils have ‘already gathered information’ about a potential swoop for the left-back, having learned that he is not planning to renew his Bayern contract and could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Davies has previously been criticised for his sub-par performances amid his contract standoff with Bayern, but the pacy 23-year-old is enjoying ‘improving form’, which has alerted Man Utd.

However, Real Madrid can still be considered frontrunners in the transfer hunt, as Plettenberg adds that Man Utd ‘don’t consider their chances to be very high’.

That is because Davies is known to be keen on joining Madrid when his Bayern deal expires. The Canada star wants to follow in Kylian Mbappe’s footsteps by joining Los Blancos on a free, in a move which will allow him to play alongside other such top stars such as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, too.

The journalist states that Bayern are ‘open to returning to the negotiating table’ with Davies, but they have let the contract saga go on for too long and could soon have to admit defeat to either Madrid or Man Utd.

Man Utd’s Alphonso Davies interest makes sense

It is understandable that Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth has shortlisted Davies as a target, with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag having dealt with plenty of left-back problems over the last two seasons.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have had long spells out injured, forcing Ten Hag to use either Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui on the left side of defence.

As Davies is generally viewed as one of the best left-backs in the world, he would be a brilliant addition to the Man Utd side. The Champions League and five-time Bundesliga winner has electric pace and this could help him form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford on the left flank.

As mentioned previously, though, Man Utd will find it very difficult to overcome Madrid and snap up Davies.

While the Red Devils are languishing in 14th in the Premier League table and playing in the Europa League, Madrid are expected to compete for all major trophies this season, including the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Another left-back Man Utd are eyeing is their former player Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who has hit impressive new heights with Benfica of late.

Man Utd have the option to re-sign Fernandez thanks to a buy-back clause, and they are considering activating it.

Although, it emerged on Tuesday that the 21-year-old Spaniard would rather join Madrid, in another blow for Man Utd.

Madrid could overhaul their left-back ranks by replacing Ferland Mendy with both Davies and Fernandez next year, forcing Man Utd to target other options in the position.

Man Utd news: Rashford update, Zidane verdict

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Man Utd winger Rashford.

The Ligue 1 giants are eager to improve their forward line next summer and there is a good chance they will re-enter talks with Rashford’s camp.

However, the obstacles which barred Rashford from joining PSG during the recent summer window remain in place.

PSG value the Englishman at around the £75m (€89.6m / $97.5m) mark, whereas Man Utd want closer to £100m (€119.5m / $130m) before selling him.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Rashford’s manager Ten Hag, French icon Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

His former France team-mate Emmanuel Petit has now suggested that Man Utd must make guarantees over signings and Zidane’s long-term future if they are to pull off a huge coup and land him.

“I’m not sure that he speaks very good English as well. And communication is very important in the dressing room. Honestly, I know a little bit, Zizou [Zidane], and he needs to get guarantees if he wants to sign over there in Manchester United,” Petit said.

“At the moment, the environment at Manchester United for years has not been good. The stability of the bench, the level of the players as well, and the expectations of the club is not the same as it used to be. United is still a huge club, but not on the pitch anymore.

“And Zizou is very conscious and very careful about that, the quality of the players. At the moment, when you look at the team, I’m not convinced at all about the level of some players. If he takes the job at Manchester United, that means he’s got solutions.”