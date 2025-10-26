Ratcliffe tells Amorim CRAZY £540,000-a-week Man Utd transfer NOT happening but bargain January deal ON

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear to manager Ruben Amorim that Robert Lewandowski will not move to Old Trafford, according to a reliable journalist, who has also revealed that the Red Devils are planning to make a bid for an English midfielder in the January transfer window.

With Joshua Zirkzee looking to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd will try to find a replacement striker in the middle of the season, despite splashing the cash on Benjamin Sesko in the summer of 2025.

Sesko is the number one striker for Man Utd, so any frontman coming to Old Trafford will have to play second fiddle.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a shock move to Man Utd, with The Daily Star touting the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund star as a possible option for the Red Devils.

The 37-year-old striker is out of contract at last season’s LaLiga winners at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and although there is an option for a further year, the indications are that Polish legend will leave as a free agent, with Barcelona already drawing up a list of replacements for Lewandowski.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has dismissed suggestions that Lewandowski would move to Man Utd, claiming that such a transfer is “unthinkable”.

The Mirror has now backed our claim, with the publication’s Chief Sports Writer, Jeremy Cross, reporting that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘put the block on a shock move to sign Robert Lewandowski’.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is said to be ‘a long-time admirer’ of the Barcelona striker and believes that signing the veteran ‘would have a positive impact on his side and help some of his other players develop’.

However, Ratcliffe does not want to ‘repeat mistakes of the past’, with Man Utd having signed players such as Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Bastian Schweinsteiger in years gone by.

Lewandowski earns £540,000 per week at Barcelona, according to the report, which has noted that Man Utd do not plan to pay that kind of money to any player.

The Poland international striker has been on the books of Barcelona since 2022 and has scored 105 goals and given 20 assists in 156 appearances for the Blaugrana.

Man Utd plan loan bid for Jobe Bellingham

While Man Utd are not going to pursue a move for Lewandowski, journalist Jeremy Cross has reported in The Mirror that the Red Devils are considering a loan move for Jobe Bellingham.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on October 8 that Man Utd are interested in a 2026 deal for Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jobe Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of €33million (£29m, $38.4m).

The 20-year-old has failed to make a huge impact for Dortmund, making only two starts in the Bundesliga, although it must be noted that he has given two assists in three Champions League appearances.

The Mirror has reported that Man Utd are considering a loan bid for Bellingham in the January transfer window.

However, that plan may not come to fruition, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting on October 8 that Dortmund insiders ‘insist there is a clear long-term plan in place’ for the ‘development’ of Bellingham.

