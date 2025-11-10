Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski banged in a sensational hat-trick on Sunday, just days after it emerged that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had turned down Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim’s request to sign the striker.

Benjamin Sesko was supposed to be a goal machine for Man Utd when he joined from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, but the Slovenia international striker has scored just two goals in 12 appearances for Amorim’s side. The 22-year-old also suffered a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, and it remains to be seen how severe it is.

Even before Sesko’s injury, there had been reports that Man Utd are planning to sign another striker.

On October 25, The Mirror reported that Amorim wants Man Utd to sign Lewandowski, who is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

The report, though, added that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘put the block on a shock move to sign Robert Lewandowski’ because he is 37 now and is on ‘a staggering £540,000-a-week at Barca’.

Amorim is said to be ‘a long-time admirer’ of the Poland international, who justified his status as being one of the best strikers in the world on Sunday with a superb hat-trick against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga, as Barcelona won 4-2.

The 37-year-old former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund striker scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

Lewandowski scored his second goal in the 37th minute with a volleyed finish from a cross from Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

The Barcelona striker completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute by heading in Rashford’s corner at the near post.

Lewandowski’s hat-trick saw him overtake Neymar in the Barcelona all-time goalscoring chart with 107 strikes to his name for last season’s LaLiga champions.

According to TNT Sports, it was a ‘historic hat-trick’ for Lewandowski, as he became the third-oldest player in the 21st century to score three goals in a single game in LaLiga at the age of 37.

After the match, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said: “After the injury, I can see a different Robert Lewandowski.

“He’s positive, he came back very early. For him, for his confidence, it’s great to score three goals today.”

READ NEXT 🔴 Look away Man Utd fans as top source reveals Vivell decides against making bargain midfielder signing

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Man City raid, Endrick verdict

Meanwhile, Manchester City are on the hunt for a Man Utd midfielder who wants to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are leading the race for a striker who has been linked with a move to Man Utd in 2026.

And finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his two-word verdict on the prospect of Man Utd trying to sign Endrick from Real Madrid.