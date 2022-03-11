A journalist has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, while also stating ‘anything is possible’.

Lewandowski continues to be one of the sharpest strikers in the world, despite turning 33 last year. This season, he has hit an astonishing 42 goals in 35 appearances.

That includes Bundesliga hat-tricks against Hertha Berlin and FC Koln. The Poland international has also been in exceptional form in the Champions League.

He scored three times and assisted one more as Bayern thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 recently. That result took the Bavarians into the UCL quarter-finals, with the draw set to take place on March 18.

According to a report from Bild on Wednesday, United are putting themselves at the front of the queue to land Lewandowski.

They are now in a position to complete a deal, should the hitman opt to leave Germany later this year.

Bild journalist Tobias Altschaffl has now confirmed United as frontrunners, while appearing on the Bayern Insider podcast.

Journalist weighs in on Robert Lewandowski future

“I can say with certainty that they are interested,” the reporter said (via Sport Witness).

“They have been interested in Lewandowski before, but that doesn’t mean that he will sign for United in the next few weeks. It’s not like that.

“[Agent] Pini Zahavi is exchanging with many clubs, and United has said that they would be interested if a situation arose that he could leave Munich.

“We know from the reporting of the last few days and weeks apparently that anything is possible at the moment. Lewi is unhappy.”

Lewandowski’s contract expires next year and he is yet to finalise an extension with Bayern. He is keen to remain at the Allianz Arena but is reportedly ‘surprised’ that fresh terms have not been offered.

Initials talks are set to begin in the next few weeks and they could prove vital in deciding the star’s future. He may end up in Manchester if Bayern decide against a new deal.

Ralf Rangnick provides Cristiano Ronaldo update

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability ahead of the clash against Spurs.

“He resumed for training yesterday,” Rangnick told a press conference. “He trained the whole training session and I expect him to train today. I would’ve thought he was available tomorrow.

“I haven’t asked him if he’s happy at Manchester at this club. He’s fit again, resumed training yesterday and we shall see which formation we will line up with tomorrow.

“It doesn’t make sense to look back on what happened the last six or seven days. What is important is what happens tomorrow. Not to go through all this. He and Edi [Cavani] are both available for tomorrow.”

