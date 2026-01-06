Roberto De Zerbi is very interested in becoming the next permanent manager of Manchester United, with sources indicating the Marseille boss sees the Old Trafford role as an ideal next step in his career – and we can reveal the Italian is ready to leave France at the end of the season if offered the job.

The 46-year-old, who previously impressed in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, is said to be enthusiastic about a potential move. Insiders claim De Zerbi feels ready for a major challenge and is particularly drawn to the prospect of another stint in English football, where his attacking philosophy earned widespread acclaim.

Manchester United‘s current approach plays perfectly into this scenario. Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim after just 14 months in charge, the club has opted for an interim solution for the remainder of the season, delaying a permanent appointment until the summer. This timeline suits De Zerbi’s situation at Marseille, where he remains under contract until 2027, but would be open to discussions if a prestigious opportunity arises.

However, they do face some competition as sources have stated that Tottenham have De Zerbi down as a candidate to replace Thomas Frank. The Danish manager will be assessed at the end of the season, and if they do not feel enough progress is made, Spurs could also be in the market for a new manager. The Italian is amongst the thoughts of those at the club.

De Zerbi’s name, though, also carries significant weight within United’s decision-making structure under INEOS.

He was interviewed by Manchester United representatives in 2024 as they considered alternatives to Erik ten Hag, highlighting long-standing admiration for his methods. That internal support persists, with sources suggesting key figures at Old Trafford continue to view him as a strong candidate capable of implementing an exciting, progressive style of play.

Next Man Utd manager: INEOS make De Zerbi a top candidate

During his time at Brighton, De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to their highest-ever Premier League finish and European qualification, showcasing his ability to maximise resources and develop players.

Pundits have echoed this praise, while my sources now state he is seen as a top choice to succeed Amorim at Old Trafford alongside Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

I reported on Monday how the Austrian was seen by INEOS as the outstanding choice to succeed the Portuguese. And while he too favours a three-man defensive line, he has shown more tactical flexibility and is not adverse to reverting to a 4-3-3 system, which many feels suits the players within the Old Trafford squad.

While other names have emerged as contenders, De Zerbi’s prior Premier League success and existing backing inside the club position him prominently on the shortlist.

For United fans frustrated by recent turbulence, the idea of De Zerbi’s bold, possession-dominant approach could signal a fresh era.

As the club stabilises under interim management, all eyes will be on the summer when the pursuit of their next leader intensifies. Strong sources state that the feeling appears mutual – De Zerbi is ready and willing to answer the call.

Astonishing new Amorim sack revelations; Zirkzee poised for transfer talks

Meanwhile, Amorim’s treatment of six Man Utd players is reported to have caused serious ructions behind the scenes at Old Trafford and is now believed to have been a serious factor in his removal as manager.

However, the 40-year-old’s dismissal has seen him offered a bucket-load of sympathy in the Portuguese media, with several publications directing their anger at both the players and those behind the scenes – and in particular Wilcox.

Despite that, the removal of Amorim as manager appears to have come too late to prevent Joshua Zirkzee from pushing through his wish to leave Old Trafford.

Per our sources, Roma have been informed by the Dutchman’s representatives that he still wants to move to the Italian capital, and with fresh talks over a deal planned this week.