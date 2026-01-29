Manchester United are doing their due diligence on potential new managers for next season, and bombshell reports suggest that one of their confirmed targets WILL be available, as he could be sacked imminently.

The Red Devils appointed Michael Carrick as manager until the end of the season following the axing of Ruben Amorim, and he has led his team to back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

It couldn’t have been a better start for Carrick, with United rising to fourth in the Premier League table, and the club legend is determined to stay in charge beyond this term.

However, as we have consistently reported, United are considering other managerial targets, and one of those on the shortlist is Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi.

He impressed hugely with former club Brighton in the Premier League, transforming them from a relegation-threatened side to European qualification contenders.

De Zerbi led Marseille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 last season, and they currently sit third in the French top flight.

However, reports suggest that the club’s 3-0 loss to Club Brugge and subsequent elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday has put De Zerbi under immense pressure.

De Zerbi could be sacked amid INEOS ‘admiration’

According to French outlet RMC Sport, De Zerbi is in ‘great danger’ of being sacked, with his future ‘hanging by a thread’.

The coach’s position is said to be in ‘serious jeopardy’, and discussions are ‘ongoing’ between De Zerbi’s camp and club officials.

The report claims the ex-Brighton man ‘could leave Marseille soon’, though ‘nothing is finalised’ quite yet.

As cited by RMC, following the loss to Brugge, Marseille’s sporting director, Medhi Benatia, said: “I hope the players realise that tonight was a professional mistake. I’ve lost matches in my career, but I’ve rarely felt this sense of shame, conceding six goals in two games.” He added, “I want this to have consequences for the rest of the season.”

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an exclusive update on January 6 that De Zerbi ‘wants’ the United job and would jump at the opportunity to manage the Red Devils if it arises.

Crucially, the feeling is mutual, with Fletcher reporting that INEOS have ‘great admiration’ for De Zerbi. In fact, he was interviewed by United back in 2024, as they considered alternatives to Erik ten Hag.

That internal support persists, with sources suggesting key figures at Old Trafford continue to view him as a strong candidate capable of implementing an exciting, progressive style of play.

