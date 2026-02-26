Manchester United may have turned a significant corner under interim manager Michael Carrick, but a respected journalist claims that an ex-Everton boss could replace him in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

The Red Devils have won five and drawn one of their six Premier League games since Carrick’s appointment and have risen to fourth in the table – on track to achieve their aim of Champions League qualification.

However, as we have consistently reported, club chiefs are still doing their due diligence on other managers who could be the long-term successor to the sacked Ruben Amorim, even though Carrick is giving himself an excellent chance of earning the job.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The United Stand YouTube Channel, United have held internal talks about potentially appointing Roberto Martinez as their manager ahead of next season.

The 52-year-old is currently Portugal’s manager. He was previously with Belgium on the international stage, but before that, he was boss of Everton and also Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.

Martinez led Wigan to FA Cup glory against all the odds in 2012/13, though his side were relegated in the same season. He achieved Everton’s joint second-highest Premier League finish (fifth) in 2013/14, before being sacked towards the end of 2015/16 after the Toffees’ form dipped.

With Portugal, he won the UEFA Nations League in 2024/25, and Martinez will be hopeful of a big showing from his team in this year’s World Cup.

However, it is likely that Martinez leaves Portugal after the tournament, and he looks set to make a return to club management.

Interestingly, has been heavily linked with Celtic, who, similarly to United, are looking for a new permanent manager to replace interim boss Martin O’Neill next term.

But Jacobs reports that Martinez is now under consideration by the Red Devils, so he is someone to keep a close eye on in the coming months.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Martinez heaps praise on ’emotional’ Fernandes – interesting timing

In what could be deemed interesting timing, Martinez recently heaped praise on United captain and Portugal star Bruno Fernandes – highlighting that he feels the 31-year-old does not get the credit he deserves.

Speaking to United legend Gary Neville on The Overlap, Martinez said: “I think he’s very unfairly assessed. I think if we are all very objective, to be the captain of Manchester United in the last three or four years, I bet it’s been incredibly tough at every level.

“What I appreciate from him is that he never hides. He never hides. I’m not going to value if he makes the right pass or the right execution, but whatever happens, in any action, he’s back.

“He’s the one, he’s the leader. He’s very emotional, but in a very respectful way by his team-mates.

“When his team-mates see that Bruno is upset, they react. They know that that’s something. It’s not like he’s an emotional player who just has emotions for emotions and I think that’s the difference with other emotions.

“He looks after every player. He would never ever let anyone down. But what I appreciate is the consistency. Last season, he was the player with the most minutes in Europe.

“If you are the captain of Manchester United, in a tough period, it’s difficult to be available all the time and always be there. I think that’s what Bruno has done.”

Latest Man Utd news: Italy int’l wanted / Brutal sale planned

Meanwhile, United have reportedly been considering a ‘monstrous’ offer for Inter Milan and Italy striker Pio Esposito, who Arsenal are also interested in.

The 20-year-old is a product of Inter’s academy and despite the fact Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are in situ, Esposito has racked up 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

In other news, Andre Onana is determined to return to United after his loan with Trabzonspor and fight for his place in the starting XI – but he has no chance.

Sources confirm United are desperate to offload the goalkeeper permanently this summer, with Senne Lammens viewed as their long-term No 1.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.