Manchester United director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally involved in the deal to bring Caleb Yirenkyi to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are reportedly planning to sign Rocco Reitz.

We have long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign top-class midfielders in the summer of 2026. Sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players, should interim manager Michael Carrick guide the team to a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are among the midfielders on Man Utd’s wishlist, but the Premier League club are not limiting themselves to players based in the Premier League.

Jason Wilcox eyes Caleb Yirenkyi deal for Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are among the clubs that are monitoring Caleb Yirenkyi.

There is interest in the FC Nordsjaelland midfielder from Arsenal and Chelsea, too.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Wilcox, is personally involved in a potential deal for the Ghana international midfielder.

Wilcox has instructed Man Utd scouts to keep a close eye on Yirenkyi, with the Premier League club having already made enquiries about him.

We understand that Danish club Nordsjaelland will sell Yirenkyi for €25m (£22m, $30m) in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd plan Rocco Reitz ‘offer’

It has also emerged in the Spanish media that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Rocco Reitz.

Fichajes, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be treated with extreme caution, has reported that Man Utd are ‘prepared to submit an offer’ of €40m (£34.8m, $47.6m) for Reitz.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has described Reitz as ’the revelation who is shaking up the Bundesliga’.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘ready to move from preliminary inquiries to a firm offer’ for Reitz, who has drawn interest from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, too.

Sandro Tonali to REJECT Man Utd

According to GiveMeSport, Sandro Tonali is ready to reject Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

There has been speculation that Man Utd are interested in signing Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have already been in contact with Tonali’s camp.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tonali would prefer to move to Italy, where Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on securing his services.

GiveMeSport has now backed our claim, with journalist Ben Jacobs noting that Tonali is ‘keen’ on a return to Italy should he leave Newcastle at the end of the season.

The report has added in the headline that Tonali is ‘ready to turn down’ Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City to return to Serie A.