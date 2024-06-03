Man Utd rocked as Bruno Fernandes eyed by second Euro titan after Bayern reveal

Manchester United may have to fend off several bids for Bruno Fernandes as Barcelona have sensationally joined Bayern Munich in the race for the Red Devils captain, according to reports.

Fernandes joined Man Utd for an initial £47million – potentially rising to £68m – in January 2020 and has gone on to enjoy a fantastic career at Old Trafford. The attacking midfielder has registered 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 games, playing a key role in Man Utd winning the League Cup and FA Cup under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, who is still waiting to find out his Man Utd future, gave Fernandes the armband last summer after stripping Harry Maguire of the captaincy.

Earlier in the 2023-24 season, it emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is open to offers for pretty much all of the Man Utd squad this summer, with Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund the only exceptions.

This set up the possibility of big-name stars such as Fernandes and Marcus Rashford leaving Old Trafford in a surprise twist.

Whenever Fernandes has been asked about his future, he has always insisted he is happy at Man Utd and is not pushing to leave.

Nevertheless, Bayern have reportedly made contact for the playmaker after new manager Vincent Kompany identified him as a key summer target.

Bayern will face competition for the statement deal though, as La Liga giants Barcelona have set their sights on Fernandes, too.

Man Utd news: Bruno Fernandes exit claims ramp up

That is according to the major newspapers in Fernandes’ home country of Portugal. Barca are well aware that Bayern have begun talks with the 29-year-old’s agent, Miguel Pinho, and are supposedly keeping tabs on the situation.

Barca know Fernandes has the ability to impact the biggest of matches and could swoop for him before Kompany takes the Portugal ace to Bayern.

While Portuguese outlets are not the most reliable in the world, it must be noted that they broke news of Fernandes’ initial transfer to Man Utd before most of the English media.

As such, while it would be a shock to see Fernandes leave Man Utd, a switch to either Barca or Bayern cannot be completely ruled out.

Fernandes is far from the only player who may depart Man Utd in the upcoming transfer window.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have left on free transfers, while Alvaro Fernandez’s loan to Benfica has been made permanent.

Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen and Antony could all be sold, too.

