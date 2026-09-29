Man Utd rocked by fifth injury concern as defensive star hobbles off during international break

Manchester United were dealt would could be yet another potential injury blow ahead of their return to Premier League action on October 10, after Noussair Mazraoui was forced off during Morocco’s 2-0 win over Lesotho on Tuesday evening.

Mazraoui, who scored for his nation during their 2-0 win over Gabon on Friday, was named in the starting XI again for their second AFCON qualifier.

However, the full-back was forced to the sidelines after an awkward tangle with Lesotho midfielder Neo Mokhachane during the second half.

The 28-year-old tumbled to the ground and was quickly seen grabbing his back, with teammates signalling to the bench that Mazraoui was unable to continue.

The United defender was able to return to his feet before gingerly making his way off the pitch to be replaced by PSG star Achraf Hakimi as Morocco saw out the victory.

Moroccan boss Mohamed Ouahbi was unable to update on Mazraoui in his post-match press conference, but United will hope the injury is not serious after what has been an injury-plagued international break for Michael Carrick’s side.

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Injuries mounting up for Man Utd

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford were both forced to pull out of the England squad after picking up minor injuries during the 1-1 draw with Fulham before the international break.

Elsewhere, Patrick Dorgu returned to United after he sustained a hamstring injury during Denmark’s win over Wales in the Nations League.

Dorgu was forced to miss game time from late January through to April with a similar issue, with Denmark head coach Brian Riemer telling broadcaster TV2 after the game: “He has an injury and has to go home. A new one has to be called in.”

There is also a slight concern for Bruno Fernandes after Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus revealed that the United skipper has been suffering from a ‘complicated problem’.

“In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem,” Jesus said during his press conference on Saturday.

“We’ll see what happens until tomorrow. Experience tells me that on the third day not all players manage to recover but that’s the same for Norway as for us. However, the player who comes in gives as many guarantees as the one who might come off, that’s what I’ll base my decision on.

“The medical team identified these two players as the most concerning, Nuno Mendes could be available for the game.

“The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him.

“It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales.”

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