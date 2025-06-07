Manchester United remain in pole position to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer, although recent events at Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to potentially throw a massive spanner in the works.

United began the bidding for the Cameroon international at £55million (€65m), though this was rejected as Brentford hold out for more than £60m (€71m) for their talismanic attacker.

It emerged earlier on Friday that United were ready to up the ante with a new Mbeumo offer, and that fresh proposal has now been sent.

Indeed, according to an update from ESPN, United have ‘upped their offer’ to over £60m. They are ‘pushing to get the deal done as quickly as possible’.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that United are offering an initial payment of £50m plus at least £10m in add-ons.

However, breaking news on Friday evening of Tottenham sacking Ange Postecoglou and immediately turning to Brentford boss Thomas Frank as his replacement sparked rumours that Spurs are looking to make it a double raid on the Bees in a deal that also includes Mbeumo.

Indeed, a report in the Daily Express claims that there is a chance Frank could convince Mbeumo to snub United and move with him to north London instead.

Tottenham have also been long-term admirers of the Bees attacker, who tends to have a habit of scoring against them, and are known to have been considering making an offer of their own for the player anyway.

Potentially adding Frank as their new boss only adds to those links, although it remains to seen whether the Dane will indeed be the new man at the helm in north London – especially given that Brentford are likely to demand around £10m in compensation to allow him to walk away.

Mbeumo already said ‘yes’ to Man Utd

While the latest Tottenham links throw up some potential doubts over an Old Trafford switch, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has informed us that Mbeumo has already given United a ‘firm yes’ and that joining up with Ruben Amorim’s men remains his first choice at this stage.

Mbeumo is excited about the potential of playing under Amorim and being part of a new forward line that will also include recent £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha.

Quite where the Brentford man would line up in Amorim’s formation remains a slight mystery, given that the Portuguese tactician does not operate with out-and-out wingers.

Mbeumo can also operate through the middle, but it’s more likely that he starts as one of the two No.10s – one of which Amorim urges to float into wider positions to create space for others and create two-on-one scenarios for opposing full-backs.

All that remains now is for the Red Devils to agree on a fee with Brentford for the player, while also hoping that Frank does not convince Mbeumo to have a complete change of heart and remain in the capital instead.

Latest Man Utd news: Striker says ‘yes’ to move / Bayern star up for grabs

