Manchester United are planning to make a big bid for Rodrygo, according to a report in Spain, with Real Madrid’s stance on the forward regarding a potential move to Old Trafford also revealed.

While Man Utd have been dire in the Premier League, manager Ruben Amorim could salvage their season by winning the Europa League. The Red Devils are in a great position to progress to the final after beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 away from home in Spain in the first leg of the semi-final tie on Thursday.

INEOS are fully aware of the need for Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League, as that would bring in much-needed revenue and would also play a big role in attracting top players to Old Trafford.

One of the players that Man Utd are looking to sign in the summer transfer window is Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

Fichajes has claimed that Man Utd are ‘willing’ to make an ‘offer’ of €80million (£68m, $90.6m) for the 24-year-old.

Man Utd’s plan is to make Rodrygo ‘the new face’ of their ‘sporting project’, according to the report.

The Red Devils aim to ‘build a high-level attacking trident’, with Madrid ace Rodrygo playing a leading role.

The Man Utd sporting management team believe that the 24-year-old has all the necessary qualities and attributes to succeed and take the club into a new era.

Rodrygo has been at Madrid since 2019 when he joined from Santos and is under contract at the Spanish giants until the summer of 2028.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, the Brazilian has scored 68 goals and provided 50 assists in 267 appearances, and has won LaLiga three times and the Champions League twice.

In September 2024, Madrid midfielder Luka Modric included Rodrygo among the “world-class superstars” at Madrid, as quoted in Get Spanish Football News.

Real Madrid and Rodrygo stance on future – report

Fichajes has claimed that Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo this summer.

While the forward is a very good player, there are other attacking players in the team, with Madrid also likely to make more signings.

Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘would not be adverse to a sale that would free up space in the squad and adjust the salary structure’, states the report.

In this regard, one has to note that Fichajes is not one of the most reputable sources, but other media outlets in Spain have reported that Rodrygo could leave Los Blancos.

Marca claimed earlier this week that ‘Rodrygo is considering leaving Real Madrid’, adding that he is not happy that he has been marginalised following the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent last summer.

The 24-year-old has made 22 starts in LaLiga and made 10 starts in the Champions League before Madrid got knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

El Chiringuito has also tipped Rodrygo to leave if an offer arrives.

There have been reports in Spain that Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in Rodrygo, but no credible publication has so far backed Fichajes’ claim that Man Utd are ready to offer £68m for him.

