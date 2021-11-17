Tiago Pinto has suggested Roma will strive to find the “right solutions” when directly asked about their pursuit of Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

Roma have been linked with bringing the Portuguese right-back to Serie A. Dalot impressed while on loan with AC Milan last season, though their efforts to land him on a permanent deal over the summer fell short.

That left Dalot facing an uphill struggle to displace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in United’s first eleven.

And despite the Englishman’s suspect form and Solskjaer hinting more minutes would be offered, Dalot has just 83 minutes of league action to his name this season.

As such, speculation over a January exit has begun to swirl, with Roma registering their interest. The possibility of a loan deal with a €1.5m fee attached was touted. That would then lead to a summer option worth €15m, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

However, Gazzetta Dello Sport then suggested the structure of the deal was a sticking point. Roma are understood to prefer an option to buy. United, according to the Italian newspaper, would like an obligation to buy. Furthermore Roma aren’t enthusiastic about the €15m final figure either.

The Times reaffirmed Roma’s interest in Dalot on Tuesday. Jose Mourinho has just one senior right-back fit and healthy at present. Leonardo Spinazzola remains sidelined after an achilles tendon injury brought his impressive Euro 2020 campaign to a premature halt in July.

Now, Roma director Tiago Pinto has had his say on their pursuit of Dalot. When asked specifically about rumours linking them to both Dalot and Denis Zakaria, Pinto attempted to keep his cards close to his chest.

However, he refused to pour cold water on the moves. He also insisted they will seek the “right solutions” to their transfer problems.

“I don’t like talking about players from other clubs. I don’t like talking publicly about transfer strategies,” Pinto told Sky Italia (via Sport Witness).

“On the market, we cannot create great expectations for January because we all know what the January market is like. “

“But we’re convinced that all together, ownership, scouting, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, as we did in the summer, we will find the right solutions to maintain the sustainable approach we talked about. But at the same time improve the squad as well as the starters, Mourinho and me we want.”

