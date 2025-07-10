Roma and manager Gian Piero Gasperini would love nothing more than to sign a Manchester United star who they are willing to sell against his wishes, and how big of a bid is required has been revealed.

The remainder of the summer window at Old Trafford is shaping up to be ultra-busy. Many of United’s moves will revolve around exits, with Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all requesting moves.

One player who DOESN’T want to leave is Rasmus Hojlund. However, Man Utd are open to offloading the struggling Dane if a new starting striker can be signed.

Hojlund’s stock remains high in Italy following the stellar 2022/23 season with Atalanta which earned him his move to Man Utd.

Hojlund’s manager in Bergamo was Gasperini who is now pulling the strings at Roma. And according to Corriere dello Sport, Gasperini’s ‘dream’ is to reunite with Hojlund in the Italian capital.

The report echoed claims Man Utd are open to selling Hojlund following a disappointing second season in England.

A move will not come cheap for Roma, however, with CdS adding Man Utd want €45m-€50m in a permanent sale. That currently equates to £38.8m-£43.2m.

The only way Roma will be able to afford a move on that scale is if selling current striker, Artem Dovbyk. The suggestion in the piece is Roma are willing to sell the Ukraine international who cost €38m when signed from Girona last summer.

What about Evan Ferguson?

Roma have also bee heavily linked with a move for Brighton striker, Evan Ferguson.

Indeed, taking to X on Wednesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “AS Roma keep working on Evan Ferguson deal as Brighton are open to accepting initial loan move.

“Salary would be fully covered by Roma with talks underway also on player side.”

CdS went into detail on Ferguson’s case, explaining the Irishman would be signed as back-up to either Dovbyk if he stays, or Hojlund if he replaces Dovbyk as the starter.

Furthermore, the report stated a club-to-club agreement between the two clubs is actually already in place.

‘Roma and Brighton have already reached an agreement on the deal’s terms: loan with an option to buy (and a possible counter-purchase), plus the payment of the player’s €1.8 million salary,’ read the report. ‘A good deal for a reserve.’

Reports in the Italian media also claim Roma have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ for Lecce’s Montenegrin striker Nikola Krstovic to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Latest Man Utd news – Striker signed, ‘outstanding’ street phenom wanted

🔴⚫️ Man Utd announce striker signing after Chelsea and PSG both beaten

🔴⚫️ Man Utd in for ‘outstanding street’ phenom valued at £56m

🔴⚫️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans