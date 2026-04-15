Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Andoni Iraola would very much consider an approach to become the next Manchester United manager and could prise two of Bournemouth’s top stars alongside him, though the reporter has also backed up our claims over the future of Michael Carrick.

The 43-year-old Basque tactician has confirmed he will leave the Cherries at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a successful three-year spell that has seen him establish the south-coast club as a solid mid-table Premier League side. Having won an impressive 44 of his 121 games at the helm, Iraola has seen his stock rise significantly and will not be short of offers upon his exit at the Vitality Stadium.

Indeed, as news broke of his departure from Bournemouth, our correspondent Graeme Bailey confirmed that the 43-year-old has already been listed by Bayer Leverkusen as a potential summer option, while Athletic Bilbao in his homeland are also keen.

However, Romano claims Iraola is open to the possibility of remaining in the Premier League, and with Manchester United keeping their options open with regard to their next appointment, a move to Old Trafford has suddenly been thrust into the spotlight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “From now to the end of the season, Man United will make a decision on their permanent manager, but at the moment, I’m not aware of Man Utd negotiating with Andoni Iraola.

“If you ask me, ‘Would Andoni Iraola like to be the next Manchester United manager?’ I’m told that he would be open to that for sure. But at the moment, nothing more than this.

“Let’s see what Man Utd decide to do with Michael Carrick, but the feeling remains optimistic and positive around him.”

Despite suggestions the Red Devils are having second thoughts about Carrick in the wake of Monday’s loss to Leeds, Bailey revealed on Tuesday that United are still very much enamoured by the interim boss and are taking a much more ‘nuanced’ approach to his potential appointment.

That stance has also been echoed now by Romano, who added: “What I can tell you about Manchester United is that, even after the Leeds United game, the feeling remains really positive around Michael Carrick. They are very happy with Carrick – with his attitude, his tactical decisions, his approach, and the relationship he has with the players.

“Man Utd are very happy, but obviously, they want to be in the Champions League next season, and that has to be the target for Carrick for the upcoming games.”

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Man Utd also want Bournemouth pair – report

Iraola is not the only star name that Bournemouth are battling to keep this summer, either, according to new reports.

Having offered the manager a new three-year deal, which he turned down, the Cherries had been given an early heads up over his potential exit and are already somewhere down the line to finding his successor, with two leading names identified and having been able to act before the information was made public knowledge.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the Cherries are facing a major battle to keep two of their best players, with Eli Junior Kroupi and Marcos Senesi both in high demand and with the pair both emerging as targets for Manchester United.

Argentine defender Senesi has established himself as a hugely dependable defender, but with his deal expiring this summer, he is already known to be exploring moves elsewhere, with his status as a free agent making him a hugely attractive prospect.

Competition, though, is tough and alongside United, we understand that Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Sunderland have also been approached with regards to a possible deal.

Kroupi, meanwhile, has proved a smash hit in his first season on the south coast, scoring 10 goals, including two against United in both fixtures.

We have already exclusively revealed that Bournemouth are preparing to open talks with the breakout star and are ready to reward the teenager with a major new contract as interest intensifies across Europe. Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the clubs keen, though it now appears that United are keen on a swoop, with Iraola’s potential move to Old Trafford opening the doors for a devastating triple raid on the Vitality.

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Meanwhile, United have been told to cough up £40million if they want to sign one of their top attacking targets this summer, with his side prepared to sanction his sale, per a report.

Elsewhere, Noah Sadiki remains firmly on the radar of a growing number of top clubs, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are now facing significant competition for the Sunderland star’s signature.

In other outgoing news, a rarely-spotted United star is not expected to play for the club again after a summer switch back to his home country took a GIANT step forward.

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