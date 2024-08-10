Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have discussed signing Mario Hermoso who is available on a free transfer this summer.

As of writing, the Red Devils have signed two players so far this summer with the additions of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

The club is still keen to strengthen their options across the board and more additions are expected before the end of the transfer window.

During pre-season, Man Utd were dealt a hammer blow as Yoro suffered a fractured metatarsal which is set to keep him sidelined for the next three months.

Defensive injuries were a real problem for Erik ten Hag’s side last season and the Dutch boss will be keen to avoid the same thing happening again.

With Yoro set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Man Utd could look to patch up their defence by signing Hermoso.

The former Atletico Madrid defender has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs of late including the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Romano recently confirmed that Hermoso ‘has been discussed’ as an option for Man Utd, although the club is currently focused on a deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui with Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading to West Ham.

Hermoso could be a sensible pickup for Ten Hag’s side, especially on a free transfer. The 29-year-old made a total of 174 appearances for Atletico Madrid over a five year spell and he can play at centre-half or left-back.

Man Utd still chasing Matthijs De Ligt

Given Hermoso is available on a free transfer, his potential arrival would still allow room in the budget for Man Utd to sign De Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Indeed, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are still in a good position to sign both De Ligt and Mazraoui in the coming weeks.

“Clear tendency at this stage: Noussair Mazraoui AND Matthijs De Ligt will join Manchester United in August!,” Plettenberg explained on X.

“If all goes to plan, a double transfer will be completed. Positive and ongoing negotiations between the clubs are underway.

“Man Utd and Erik ten Hag are pushing for both players. Bayern willing to sell. No deals are done yet, but progress is being made.”

Bayern are thought to value the Dutch defender at around €50m although reports from Germany have suggested that the Bundesliga giants could lower their asking price.

Elsewhere, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is still a target for Ten Hag’s side this summer. According to fresh reports, it’s been claimed that the Red Devils will make a ‘fresh bid’ for the Everton star.

Branthwaite was one of the standout defenders in the Premier League last season and his arrival would be a huge boost to the United backline.

However, Romano has insisted that Man Utd will need to cough up a mouthwatering £70m offer to tempt Everton to sell.

