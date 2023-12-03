Romano confirms time is up for Man Utd star who has ‘many possibilities’ on the table for January

Fabrizio Romano thinks that the time has come for Manchester United to offload one of their players who has barely featured under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils haven’t had the smoothest of 2023-24 campaigns so far as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League and bottom of their Champions League group.

Ten Hag will be looking towards the January transfer window to improve his options and he could also use it as an opportunity to offload some fringe players.

Donny van de Beek doesn’t seem to have a future at Old Trafford and the Dutch midfielder seems almost nailed on to depart in 2024.

The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd in the summer, but his departure ultimately didn’t transpire and he instead stuck around.

Van de Beek has endured some troublesome years with injury and even when fit, he hasn’t been called upon much under Ten Hag. He missed the majority of last season through injury and has only played two minutes of league football this season.

For the good of his career, a January move seems like the best option for the 26-year-old right now and Romano has provided an interesting update on the midfielder.

Time to move on

The Italian journalist thinks that Van de Beek has now reached the end of the road with Man Utd and he has speculated over the midfielder’s next destination.

“It’s too early to say where Donny van de Beek will end up but it’s really time for him to leave Man United,” Romano revealed in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“His agents will speak to clubs in the next few weeks to see how much interest there is in their client, and there are expected to be many possibilities from in different countries… England, Spain, Italy and more.

“He was very close to Real Sociedad in the summer, very close. He wanted to go there but the deal collapsed because of the clubs, not the player. The young Dutchman isn’t thinking about leaving England, it’s just about picking the best project to play regularly.”

It’s fair to say that Van de Beek’s move to Old Trafford hasn’t gone to plan and a fresh start elsewhere will probably be the best thing for his career at this stage.

Having only made 62 appearances during his three-and-a-half years at the club, even Van de Beek has recognised that his time at the club is probably up.

“I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club,” Van de Beek told De Telegraaf.

“I think this is a healthy ambition. I’ve always been an enthusiast. I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at Manchester United, but money has never been my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

