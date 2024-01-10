Romano declares ‘here we go’ for Sancho Man Utd exit TODAY, with final decision made about key clause

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have settled all the terms of Jadon Sancho’s upcoming loan return to the Bundesliga, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, and the winger will be on his way out of England today.

Dortmund have been trying to take Sancho back to Germany after his successful 50-goal spell in their colours before, which must feel like a distant memory now after the way Erik ten Hag has frozen him out of action at Man Utd over the past few months.

In recent days, talks have been progressing for Sancho to secure his escape from Man Utd by going back to Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

Confidence has been building in Germany and from the player’s part. Romano has now taken to X to confirm Sancho is all set to become a Dortmund player for the second time.

Romano used his famous ‘here we go’ declaration to announce that Sancho is finally going to complete his move away from Man Utd on a six-month loan.

In terms of the finer details, Dortmund have put together a €4m (£3.4m) package, which comprises a loan fee and coverage of a portion of Sancho’s wages.

Crucially, Romano has concluded that there will NOT be an option for them to buy him for a fixed price at the end of his loan spell.

Regardless, Dortmund will be able to enjoy Sancho’s services again for the next six months.

Sancho medical on Wednesday

The next chapter of his association with the club should commence imminently, since Romano says he ‘can travel later today’ (Wednesday) for his medical.

It is the last hurdle to overcome before Sancho can get up and running again with BVB.

Beyond that, he remains under contract with Man Utd until 2026. There has been no peaceful resolution between him and Ten Hag, though, so his long-term prospects at Old Trafford look bleak.

Even forgetting the Ten Hag disagreement, Sancho has generally disappointed at Man Utd with figures of just 12 goals from 82 appearances.

IN FOCUS ~ The Premier League table since Erik ten Hag banished Jadon Sancho from Man Utd

Being back in familiar surroundings with Dortmund, where he previously thrived, may be the move Sancho needs to get his confidence back up.

Now, everything is in place for him to return there.

Dortmund are next in action on Saturday when they visit Darmstadt as the Bundesliga resumes. Whether or not Sancho will be ready to play a part remains to be seen.

Not only will the move have to be registered in time, which seems to be on track, but Sancho will have to get match-fit again after not appearing for Man Utd since August.

