Romano drops big reveal on Man Utd chase for Leverkusen centre-back sensation Jonathan Tah

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

The Germany international, who has won 20 caps for his country, looked to be on his way out of Leverkusen last summer but has resurrected his career under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Indeed, Tah has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table having won 10 of their 11 games and only conceded 10 goals in those outings. The German side are also top of their Europa League group with four wins out of four.

Tah has featured in every Bundesliga game so far and has also notched three goals to go along with his impressive performances.

And, given United‘s need for another centre-back, it comes as no surprise that the 27-year-old is firmly on Erik ten Hag’s radar.

However, Tah is not just wanted in Manchester, as we recently revealed that Newcastle are also keen on the 6ft 5in colossus.

But in terms of where the Red Devils are with their interest, Romano has provided an update on whether a move for Tah could be on the cards.

Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, states that United fans shouldn’t read too much into the links with Tah as Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo remains the main target for United.

“I’m not hearing anything about Tah as of now, even if United remain likely to target a centre-back as a priority for 2024,” Romano said.

DON’T MISS: Premier League most chances created: Bruno Fernandes going for the double

Tah considered a better fit than Todibo

Todibo has been outstanding for a Nice side currently sitting second in Ligue 1, a point behind Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint Germain.

Tah, however, is considered to be more suited to the Premier League than Todibo, which is likely to explain why United and Newcastle are both chasing his signature.

Todibo and Tah are just two names on Ten Hag’s radar though, with Antonio Silva and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite also mentioned as options.

United are expected to accelerate their transfer business once Sir Jim Ratcliffe warps up his 25 per cent stake in the club.

The United fan is set to take over the football side of the operation, in terms of transfers, player contracts etc, etc, and is ready to spend big to get United back to where they want to be.

Paul Mitchell has also been heavily linked with the sporting director role and he could well be in place in time to assist in Ratcliffe’s first transfer window next summer.

On the pitch, United are back on November 26 when they prepare to face one of those targets in Branthwaite, with a trip to Everton in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Man Utd accelerate stunning raid for one of the world’s best; prepared to triple his salary and pay release clause