Ruben Amorim is surging towards becoming the next Man Utd manager

The agreement between Manchester United and Ruben Amorim is ‘100 percent’ completed, according to Fabrizio Romano, while separate reports have detailed United’s ruthless approach to negotiations as well as whether or not Amorim will be in charge to face Chelsea on Sunday.

Man Utd quickly installed Ruben Amorim, 39, as their primary candidate to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag. Talks between the clubs quickly evolved, with Man Utd more than willing to pay the €10m release fee.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between Man Utd and Amorim is completely sealed.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Contract, project and details of the agreement between Ruben Amorim and Man Utd are 100% in place. He’s the man wanted by all those who are involved in the management area.”

The subject of finalising a compensation package with Sporting is still to be ironed out, however, though that is something that is currently under discussion. Romano added: “Negotiations underway with Sporting to find a solution for Amorim’s exit.”

A separate report from Portuguese outlet A Bola detailed Man Utd’s ruthless attempts to speed up proceedings.

They stated Man Utd will send a three-man delegation to Portugal later today to wrap up a final agreement with Sporting tonight. That’s despite the fact Sporting are in action at 8:15pm UK time tonight when facing Nacional in a Portuguese League Cup quarter final clash.

A Bola stated on X: ‘This Tuesday’s Sporting-Nacional, in the League Cup, could even be Ruben Amorim’s last game as coach of the Lions.

‘According to A Bola, Man United will send three emissaries to Lisbon to close an agreement with the coach immediately after the game.’

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken temporary charge of Man Utd and will be in the dugout for United’s League Cup clash with Leicester on Wednesday night.

But per The Times, Man Utd’s determination to officially unveil Amorim as soon as possible could see the Portuguese take charge for Sunday’s mouth-watering Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Times stated: ‘Manchester United are closing in on the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with the interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to be in charge for only one game.’

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

More updates on Ruben Amorim to Man Utd

TEAMtalk has exclusively learned the stance of Man Utd’s playing personnel with regards to Amorim’s upcoming appointment.

We’ve been told the reaction within the dressing room has been overwhelmingly positive and Amorim is viewed as a progressive appointment.

The Sporting boss is also seen as a more ‘modern’ manager that brings the club in line with their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are thriving under Arne Slot who is aged just 46 – eight years younger than the 54-year-old Ten Hag. Chelsea look a revitalised team under 44-year-old Enzo Maresca, while 42-year-old Mikel Arteta has completely transformed Arsenal.

The obvious outlier is Pep Guardiola (53) at Manchester City, though given he’s widely regarded as the greatest coach of his generation, age is just a number for the Spaniard.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has informed us Amorim has already broached Man Utd about the possibility of bringing three Sporting stars to Old Trafford.

The trio in question are centre-back Goncalo Inacio and attackers Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

One player who isn’t likely to forge a reunion with Amorim in Manchester is star striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

Sky Germany state the Swedish marksman is currently not on United’s radar despite the imminent appointment of Amorim.

Gyokeres is fully expected to leave Sporting in the summer of 2025 and can actually be signed for a fee in the €60m-€70m range via a unique clause in his contract. That is far below the €100m his official release clause is set at.

But rather than Man Utd, Sky Germany insisted Gyokeres is far likelier to join one of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea. That quartet are ‘particularly active’ in pursuing Gyokeres, per the reporter.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag signed for Man Utd from WORST to BEST

Ruben Amorim’s trophy-laden spell at Sporting CP