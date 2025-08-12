Manchester United have been given a solid chance of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma after confirmation the keeper would be leaving PSG this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has shared Chelsea and Manchester City’s chances of rivalling the Red Devils for the towering shot-stopper.

Ruben Amorim has spent heavily on rebuilding his attack this summer, with around £206m splashed out on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. And with just under three weeks left of the window to wrap up their business, Manchester United are still hoping they can generate the finances for two more significant transfer additions.

Firstly, Amorim is hoping to bring in a new midfielder, and has been given encouragement that a deal is there to be done for Carlos Baleba. To that end, Romano has confirmed new talks over a potential transfer are slotted in for this week as Jason Wilcox looks to ‘break the wall’ over a club-record deal.

However, arguably the most significant deal before the window closes could come in goal. Amorim remains unconvinced by the qualities of Andre Onana, with the Cameroonian struggling for consistency since a £47.2m move from Inter Milan two summers ago.

As such, reports over the last week have grown over a possible deal for Donnarumma, who looks set to be squeezed out at PSG over his refusal to sign a new deal.

And with PSG already signing his replacement in Lucas Chevalier, Wilcox is due to meet with Donnarumma’s agent this week to discuss a game-changing deal.

Now Romano has confirmed United have a genuine chance of sealing a deal for the 6ft 5in Champions League winner – though he insists United’s goalkeeper situation does remain fluid with another option, in Semme Lammens, also under consideration.

“I think there is a concrete chance for Donnarumma to leave now, immediately,” Romano stated on YouTube, before adding that he expects the 74-times capped Italy international to move to the Premier League this summer.

Explaining in more detail, Romano continued: “Manchester United are looking for a new goalkeeper, they have to find a solution for one of their goalkeepers, they have to decide how much they want to invest in a new goalkeeper.

“There is [Senne] Lammens, a goalkeeper with a completely different salary. I think this story is quite open.”

Will Chelsea or Man City move for Donnarumma?

Understandably, given Donnarumma’s status in the game, United are not the only side linked with a move.

And with the goalkeeper cleared to leave this summer and having been left out of their UEFA Super Cup side to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a move looks increasingly likely over the next few days.

To that end, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that the French giants ‘view new signing Lucas Chevalier as their No 1’, which is why Donnarumma ‘has been excluded from Enrique’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup’.

Per talkSPORT journalist, Anil Kandola, PSG are ready to demand a fee in the region of £26m(€30m, $35m) – a fee within United’s reach.

However, wages could yet represent an issue with the Italian currently earning a whopping €18m a year in Paris – some £300,000 per week. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to reduce, not expand, their wages bill, that will need driven down if a deal is to be done.

The good news for United is that they won’t have to compete with Chelsea or Man City for the signing of Donnarumma.

Per Romano, he states, “Chelsea are not in active talks to sign Gigio Donnarumma despite links. He’s not a target as Chelsea are happy with their goalkeepers,” before going on to emphasise the faith Enzo Maresca now has in Robert Sanchez.

As for City, he claims Pep Guardiola “previously held an interest in Donnarumma”, though that now looks “less likely due to their recent signing of James Trafford.”

Meanwhile, Romano has confirmed United are ready to hold fresh talks with Brighton over a club-record deal to sign Baleba, amid claims an opening swap offer has been rejected, and with Gary Lineker having explained what impact signing the star will have on Ruben Amorim’s side.

Elsewhere, a long-serving Premier League player is personally holding talks with United, Leeds and Newcastle, according to a reliable source, though Amorim has been warned over pushing through a deal for the 6ft 2in star.

Much of United’s remaining business will depend on player sales and we understand the club are growing frustrated by Rasmus Hojlund’s bloody-minded approach to joining AC Milan – fearing his heavy refusal to leave could hinder their ability to strengthen elsewhere.

