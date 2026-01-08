Romano names critical trait Man Utd want from next manager, as multiple candidates ruled out

Fabrizio Romano has named the number one factor Manchester United and their hierarchy will seek from their next permanent manager, and many of the early names linked DO NOT meet the criteria.

Darren Fletcher has taken temporary charge in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s sacking, though won’t remain in situ for long. Man Utd aim to appoint a caretaker manager to see out the season before hiring a permanent manager after a comprehensive search over the coming months.

As it stands, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in line to be named caretaker manager, but the real story lays with who’ll take permanent control in the summer.

Taking to YouTube to deliver fresh insight on the situation, Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd are insisting their next manager boasts Premier League experience.

And given United’s last two permanent managers – Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim – both had no EPL experience and both flopped massively at Old Trafford, it’s easy to see why.

“One of these factors, for sure, is going to be Premier League experience,” declared Romano. “That’s going to be important.

He added: “Man Utd want someone who can help immediately and who can lead the project to have an instant impact.”

On what else United’s hierarchy will seek from their managerial candidates, the trusted reporter added: “The ability to play quality football and to trust young players is something that Manchester United want to do.

“Especially Sir Jim Ratcliffe. He wants to trust a lot of young players for Man Utd, to build their own talents.”

Multiple Man Utd manager candidates ruled out

If Man Utd do stick to their guns and insist experience in the English top flight is essential, a whole host of early names in the frame can already be ruled out.

Xavi has been linked and is readily available. Cesc Fabregas is thriving at Como and has also been mentioned, though neither have managed in England before, never mind the Premier League.

From closer to home, Michael Carrick – who had been considered for the caretaker role – doesn’t boast EPL experience either aside from a short stint as Man Utd’s interim manager back in 2021.

That still leaves a lengthily list of names who’ve been indexed to the role.

Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Enzo Maresca, Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Silva and Kieran McKenna have all been named by one outlet or another and all would all fit the criteria.

Of those, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is emerging as the top choice at present.

And crucially, Glasner is set to leave Palace at season’s end, meaning a compensation package won’t be required.

