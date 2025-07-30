Romano names Man Utd player Leipzig ‘dream’ of signing in Sesko swap

Manchester United can beat Newcastle to Benjamin Sesko if including a player RB Leipzig ‘dream’ of signing as a makeweight, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko is one of two strikers Man Utd have narrowed their shortlist down to in the No 9 position. The other is Ollie Watkins, though as yet Aston Villa have not opened the doors to his sale.

Sesko, 22, is understood to favour joining Man Utd over Newcastle despite their lack of Champions League football next term. Some reports over the past 24 hours have even gone as far as stating the Slovenian has chosen Man Utd.

Talks between Man Utd and Sesko are well underway and both Ben Jacobs and David Ornstein confirmed on Wednesday that club-to-club talks with Leipzig have also begun.

With speculation surrounding Sesko reaching fever pitch, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to YouTube to provide a comprehensive update on the situation.

Romano opened up by declaring Sesko has NOT chosen his next move just yet, with the frontman expected to take a few more days before reaching a decision.

Newcastle are prepared to pay “whatever it takes” both in terms of transfer fee and player wages to seal a deal.

Romano then confirmed Man Utd are in contact with Sesko and his camp as well as RB Leipzig.

Aiding and driving United’s chase is Christopher Vivell who remains well connected at former club Leipzig.

But while the above points had already been widely reported in the media, Romano then dropped a bombshell on how Man Utd can strike a deal.

“Man Utd are showing Leipzig the opportunity to include a player into the deal for Sesko,” stated Romano.

“Then we have to see if the player is open to going to Leipzig because they have no European football [next season] for the first time in many years.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy to include a player in this deal, but it is showing how Man Utd are really trying to do business for Sesko.”

Rasmus Hojlund the perfect makeweight

The trusted reporter then namechecked Rasmus Hojlund as the perfect bargaining chip amid Leipzig’s strong interest in the Dane.

“One of the names, a dream target for RB Leipzig, could be Rasmus Hojlund,” added Romano.

“But let me say at the moment from the player side I have always told you [Hojlund] would love to stay at Manchester United. He is not entertaining any negotiations with other clubs at this stage.

“But this is showing how Man Utd and Leipzig are talking about eventual solutions.”

Hojlund endured a torrid second season at Old Trafford and was the subject of interest from Inter Milan earlier this summer.

United are open to offloading Hojlund if able to sign a direct replacement and upgrade. Sesko would fit that billing and if a cash-plus-player deal were presided over, United would not lack for back-up to Sesko.

Joshua Zirkzee would remain an option, while new recruits Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can both play at the tip of the attack if required.

Cunha and Mbeumo are expected to be deployed in the two spots behind the new striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Nevertheless, they both moonlighted as central strikers at times with former clubs Wolves and Brentford respectively.

Man Utd also have hot prospect Chibo Obi in reserve.

