Romano, Ornstein drop bombshells on major Man Utd midfield signing in January

Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have provided telling updates on Manchester United and their plans to sign Wolves midfielder, Joao Gomes.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for one and more probably two or even three new midfielders in 2026. A January swoop is not out of the question, though many of United’s bigger targets are unlikely to be available mid-season.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are all keenly admired at Old Trafford. Whether Brighton, Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest can be cajoled into selling in the winter window is doubtful.

As such, United have cast their eye on more attainable targets, with Wolves’ Joao Gomes hoovering up the headlines of late.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, was recently able to confirm Gomes – who has 10 caps for Brazil – would jump at the chance to join the Red Devils.

Jones also revealed that while Wolves are insisting Gomes is not for sale, there is a belief a bid in the £40m-£50m range would bring them to the table – especially if it looks like Wolves are doomed to relegation come January.

Wolves sit rock bottom at present on just two points. They’re already nine adrift of safety and have comfortably the worst goal difference in the division at minus 20.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has echoed our reporting when confirming Gomes would love to sign for Man Utd.

However, Romano also stressed Gomes is only a secondary target for United who view his potential signing as more of a market opportunity, rather than a priority.

“Joao Gomes is one of the names under consideration at Manchester United,” confirmed Romano on his YouTube channel. “Gomes is appreciated and seen as an opportunity if Wolves decide to let the player go in January.

“So let’s say Man Utd have some top targets for 2026… Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and more, but Gomes is not in that kind of step for Man Utd. He’s not considered an absolute priority.

“But eventually an opportunity if Wolves decide to let the player go in January. So Gomes could be one to watch with the player very keen on a move to Man Utd, even without European football this season.

“He’d be more than happy to go to Man Utd but this depends on what happens with Wolves and whether Man Utd go for an opportunity or wait for their absolute top priorities.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Ranking all 25 midfielders Man Utd have been linked with and why Premier League star should be No. 1 target

Ornstein on Gomes to Man Utd

Reporting on Friday morning, The Athletic’s David Ornstein provided an update of his own on Gomez and links to Man Utd.

Ornstein was much less convinced a deal is there to be made, writing: ‘Manchester United sources say there is no truth in reports that they are pursuing the 24-year-old midfielder.

‘Their Wolves counterparts deny knowledge of interest from Old Trafford and insist talks between the clubs have not happened.

‘Currently bottom of the Premier League on two points, Wolves will hope to pick up some results between now and January – which would raise their chances of survival and determination to keep top players like Gomes.

‘But if Rob Edwards’s men look doomed to relegation come the winter window, there might be a business case for selling such assets now rather than at a reduced price in the Championship.’

Latest Man Utd news: New Zirkzee bid tabled; Diego Leon exit

In other news, Manchester United are set to welcome a talented young midfielder to Old Trafford, with Romano confirming the transfer fee as he travels to formally complete the move.

Elsewhere, Roma have tabled a ‘new offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee, with a report also claiming Manchester United will seal a deal for the striker’s exit in January.

Finally, 18-year-old wing-back Diego Leon officially joined United in July but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Leon is open to leaving on loan in January, and his most likely destination has been named.