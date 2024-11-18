New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly ready to confirm that Christian Eriksen will be allowed to leave Old Trafford in 2025 with the club having no plans to extend his deal – while Fabrizio Romano has also dismissed claims that Paul Pogba could return to Carrington to train, though the two Premier League sides keen on the Frenchman have been revealed.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Amorim now a week into his job of trying to revive the Premier League giants to their former glories. Having taken over a side in 13th place in the Premier League, it is expected to be a relatively long road back to the top for Manchester United.

Indeed, despite spending some £616m ($737m, $777.6m) on new players during his time at the helm, Erik ten Hag leaves behind a squad that still looks seriously short in more than a few areas.

One man unlikely to feature too highly in the new manager’s plans is Eriksen. The Dane has done well when called upon this season, having claimed seven goal contributions from 13 games so far.

But with Amorim’s preferred formation relying on high-energy performances from those in his engine room, the 32-year-old may soon find himself surplus to requirements.

And confirming he is expected to one of those to make way, Romano wrote on X on Monday morning: “Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season.

“No negotiations taking place over new deal, which Ruben Amorim’s opinion will also be considered – but Eriksen’s expected to leave.”

United have also been tipped to let former star Pogba return to Carrington to work on his fitness with the World Cup winner looking to build up his fitness ahead of a return to the game.

Dismissing those rumours, though, Romano posted: “Reports of Paul Pogba set to train at Manchester United’s Carrington are not true.

“Pogba is not planning to train at any club as he’s working in Miami on daily basis. As soon as he signs for new club, Paul will be ready to go and train there. No contacts with United.”

IN-DEPTH: Five Man Utd players who could suffer from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Two Prem sides linked with Paul Pogba as Souness issues warning

Pogba is looking for a route back into football after seeing a four-year ban imposed on him for doping offences reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). That means he can train with a club of his choosing from January, while a return to professional football is on the cards from March.

And while the 31-year-old has been linked with moves to Ligue 1, Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer, reports in Spain on Sunday claim both Newcastle and West Ham are considering a shock plan to offer Pogba a Premier League lifeline, feeling the player still has ‘great class and quality’.

However, both sides have already been strongly warned off a move for the midfielder by one of his biggest critics, Graeme Souness, with the pundit once again hitting out at the player’s workrate.

“If I was a Premier League manager, there are no circumstances under which I would take a punt on bringing in Paul Pogba. He’s only played 39 games since the 2021/22 season,” Pogba told the Three Up Front podcast.

“He is extremely talented, but he’s a wasted talent. The worst thing that happened to him was winning the World Cup because, from that point on, he just sat in his armchair. When Jose Mourinho was at Manchester United, he called Pogba a virus.

“He’s a lazy player, but midfield is a position that you have to take personally. It’s the only position on the pitch where you’re directly up against someone who’s trying to do the same job as you. I always wanted to have a better day than whoever I was up against, and the only thing I was taught to do was work harder than my opponent.”

Souness concluded: “Pogba just goes out to play and show off to everyone how cute and clever he is, rather than trying to make his opponent have a miserable day. He’s got all the ability and athleticism you need; he’s just missing something upstairs.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Huge Gyokeres boost / game over for duo

Meanwhile, United have been given a significant boost in their quest to sign Viktor Gyokeres amid claims Sporting CP will be left with no choice but to sell the Swede in 2025.

That’s according to a former Premier League and current Primeira Liga defender, Jose Fonte, who also reckons a star shown the door by Ten Hag could be given a lifeline under the new United manager.

Elsewhere, Amorim is also seemingly ready to show the Manchester United door to both Joshua Zirkzee and Harry Maguire, with a report over the weekend revealing the pair had been the subject of an enquiry from the same Serie A side ahead of the January transfer window.

And finally, Romano has revealed that Amorim plans to build his Man Utd side around Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo – two players the new boss will “love” and with a new contract planned for the latter.

Eriksen’s Man Utd stats