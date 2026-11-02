Romano reveals Man Utd ‘big decision’ on Lisandro Martinez with shock Barcelona swap deal now ON

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update on Lisandro Martinez’s future at Manchester United, with a possible Barcelona swap deal on the cards.

Martinez is surely on borrowed time at Man Utd following a string of poor performances and public outbursts.

This is especially the case because the centre-back is in the final year of his current contract, which includes a one-year extension option on the same terms.

Martinez is already linked with a host of clubs across Europe, and we reported last week that Spanish giants Barcelona have enquired for the experienced centre-back ahead of the winter transfer window.

We also reported that the decision has been made for Martinez to leave Man Utd at some point in 2027, and he could be involved in a swap deal with Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona are reportedly pushing for Balde to leave in January and Man Utd are ‘going all out’ to secure his services, while The Sun have indicated that the two players could move in different directions in a mutually beneficial swap deal in the next transfer window.

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Romano reveals INEOS ‘big decision’ on Martinez

After red-carded Martinez was arguably to blame for both Chelsea goals in Man Utd’s 2-0 loss on Saturday, there have been fresh calls for the club to cut ties with the defender.

Now, Romano has confirmed that INEOS have decided to make the final call on Martinez’s future at some point this month.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The answer I am getting is that this month, over the next days and weeks, there will be direct contacts between Lisandro Martínez’s camp and Manchester United to assess the situation and consider all the possibilities.

“Whether to exercise the option, whether not to exercise the option, whether he leaves the club or whether he stays. There will be discussions on several points, including his behaviour, performances, future and contract.

“So, talks are expected to follow regarding the future of Lisandro Martínez because this is going to be a big decision for Manchester United.

“Obviously, even if Licha leaves in 2027, we will see exactly when that happens, but it would mean that Man Utd would need a new centre-back for sure.

“That position has already been difficult for them because of the injuries and the problems they have experienced over recent weeks and months.

“So, obviously, this is going to be another big decision for Manchester United regarding Licha.”

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