Romano reveals Man Utd ‘crazy’ internal verdict on sacking Carrick THIS WEEK – ‘very good chances’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United ahead of Tuesday’s match against AS Roma.

Carrick is now on the thinnest ice at Man Utd, as the club is on a dire nine-game winless run in all competitions.

Overall this season, the Red Devils have two wins in 13 matches, and Carrick was initially expected to lose his job after heavy back-to-back losses against Como and AFC Bournemouth.

However, Carrick remained in charge for Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea with 10 men, and we have reported that club chiefs intend to at least stick with him for home matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the international break.

Romano has now confirmed this, with the reporter saying that Man Utd’s hierarchy intend to “trust” Carrick for the next two matches.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Michael Carrick is expected to be in charge against Roma.

“Manchester United’s intention is to trust Michael Carrick for these games. Obviously, let’s see how things go against Roma, but the general intention is to trust Carrick for the upcoming matches.

“Then the international break is coming. So, obviously, there will be a longer period of time during which they can assess the situation and make a final decision regarding the managerial position.”

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Romano issues ‘crazy’ update on Carrick future

Romano has also revealed that INEOS are confident Carrick can save himself, with a “crazy” turn of events needed for him to lose his job before the international break.

Romano added: “At the moment, the feeling at Man Utd is that Michael Carrick has very good chances of surviving this crisis and remaining in charge for the upcoming games.

“Then, the period around the international break is going to be important. They will assess all the options and possibilities, involving the owners, the directors and everyone at the club, before making a decision about the future of Man Utd.

“Obviously, the Champions League game against Roma is important for Manchester United. It is already an important game because they are not in an easy situation in the European competition either.

“Then it is important to mention that Roma are in fantastic form. They are basically winning almost every game in Serie A. They are unbeaten and doing fantastically well.

“So, this is going to be a tough game for Man Utd. Roma have also done very well in the Champions League so far. They then lost against Real Madrid, but look at the way they lost that game.

“They were still absolutely in the game and performing very well until the final 10 or 15 minutes. So, it is not going to be an easy match. It is going to be another test.

“But, in general, with the international break approaching, that is going to be the moment when Manchester United can properly assess the situation, unless something crazy happens again and they continue failing to win games over the coming weeks.”

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